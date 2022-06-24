Forest Service closes portion of Routt National Forest near Rainbow Gathering

Signs mark a sensitive riparian area in California Park June 17, 2022 just a few miles south of the location where this year's Rainbow Family of Living Light gathering will be held in nearby Adams Park.

John F. Russell /Steamboat Pilot & Today

The U.S. Forest Service established a temporary closure of California Park, an area in Routt National Forest in Routt County, just south of the Rainbow Family Gathering near Adams Park, according to a news release on Friday, June 24.

The closure will take effect on Saturday, June 25, and was issued to protect natural resources in the California Park area, which is “managed for biological diversity, geological, historical, paleontological, and other values as described in the Routt National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan,” according to the Forest Service.

The release describes the closure as follows:

“Beginning at the intersection of Forest Road 42 and County Road 80, encompassing 300 feet south of the Forest Road 42 heading southeast toward Meaden Peak including Forest Road 153, heading south including headwaters of Armstrong Creek and Forest Road 151, continuing east and then south to include headwaters of Second and First Creeks, heading west and just south of First Creek, continuing south to Forest boundary and excluding private parcel, headed west along Forest boundary excluding private land, heading north to base of Quaker Mountain, heading north and northwest along south end of private parcel, heading west and then southwest to private parcel south of Elkhead Creek, heading northwest and south of Elkhead Creek to northwest to Stukey Creek private parcel, including Forest Road 115 and 115.1A, excluding Colorado State Land Board parcel, heading north and west of Jokodowski Creek, north and including Forest Road 150.2E and Trail 1144, north to base of Saddle Mountain, south 300 feet of Forest Road 117, and east to County Road 80.”

National Forest System Roads 115, 115.1A, 150.2E, 151, 153 and a portion of NFS Trail 1144 will also be closed.

Routt County Road 80 will remain open and the closure will be in effect through July 15, 2022, or until the order is rescinded.

The closure prohibits all use within the closure area, including use of trails and motor vehicles on roads. Only those with a written order from the Forest Service, or a Federal, State or local officer may enter the area.