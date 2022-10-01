 Foliage and wildlife: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Foliage and wildlife: Pilot & Today photos of the week

A large bull moose was on the move between the Yampa River Core Trail and Mount Werner Road Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022 as it made its way to another spot in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shades of yellow fill the background as a bald eagle drys off its feathers near Muddy Pass Lake Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A pair of bears cubs, along with a third that is not in the image, look for a way back to mom Monday Sept. 26, 2022 on Maple Street in downtown Steamboat Springs. The three bears dined in a neighborhood crab apple tree before they decided it was time to dine and dash.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The leaves along the Yampa River are starting to change colors on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fall colors and blue sky are reflected in the waters of Muddy Pass Lake on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Loida Meyer pushes her daughter Avi Meyer, 2, while walking in the rain Friday Sept. 30, 2022, in downtown Steamboat Springs with her neighbor Sarah Martino.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs fisherman Mark Davis casts his line into the waters of Fetcher Pond Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
John F Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A branch filled with golden aspen leaves frames an autumn scene on Rabbit Ears Pass Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
