CPW locates, collars gray wolf pup in North Park
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a photo of what the agency says is the first gray wolf born and collared in Colorado.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, agency officials placed a GPS collar on a female wolf pup — now identified as 2202 — in North Park on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The agency says the pup is one of six produced by a mating couple in 2021, so there are now eight known wolves in the North Park area.
“The second GPS collar in this pack will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to learn more about the behavior of these naturally migrating wolves,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a statement.
According to CPW, the agency contracted a company to shoot the animal with a tranquilizer dart from a helicopter before field staff put a collar on the pup.
The wolf appeared to be in good health.
