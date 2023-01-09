District names interim principal for Steamboat Springs High School

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Steamboat Springs School District announced Ron Peterson will serve as the new interim principal at Steamboat Springs High School beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Peterson has 34 years of experience in the education field and has worked for Cherry Creek School District and the Douglas County School District. Peterson has held numerous roles in education including teacher, coach, and principal.

Most notably, Peterson served 13 years as principal at Chaparral High School in Parker and oversaw seven high schools and two alternative high schools in his role as Executive Director of High Schools for Cherry Creek.

“The job has been posted for over three weeks. We were fortunate to get several qualified candidates who happen to live in the area,“ District Superintendent Celine Wicks said. ”We did narrow it down to three and Ron’s background with over 30 years of experience with primary focus on high schools, and his focus on climate and culture is exactly what the high school needs right now and I’m sure it’s going to be a smooth transition.”

The search for an interim principal began in late December after the previous principal, Rick Elerston, and the district agreed to part ways. Elerston’s exit was preceded by a series of staff surveys that revealed teachers at the high school lacked faith in his leadership. Efforts to improve tensions also failed to have the desired effect, leading to Elertson and the district’s mutually agreed separation.

“Teachers are the ones that have strong relationships with students,” Peterson said in a district news release. “Relationships are the foundation of everything that happens in school. Anything I can do to help enhance the relationships at the school is what I love. Kids idolize teachers, and if teachers have great relationships, schools operate efficiently all around — academically and everything. Establishing that trust is important.”

