Community Connection: LiftUp of Routt County — Serving our community for 24 years

When you visit LiftUp of Routt County to drop off your gently used items in the Donation Center or shop in the Thrift Store, you are ensuring we can provide food for dinner tables, heat for warmth, shelter for safety and hope for one in 10 Routt County residents.

Founded upon the Judeo-Christian commitment of ministry to those in need, LiftUp provides charitable assistance, without discrimination, to meet basic human needs, while fostering self-sufficiency.

LiftUp’s Community Support Programs serve folks with an income level of 300% or less of Federal Poverty Level:

Household size LiftUp Guidelines:

Maximum Monthly Income 1 $3,123 2 $4,228 3 $5,333 4 $6,438

Your support allows our team to provide compassionate, nonjudgmental service in the following ways each year:

Food assistance: LiftUp distributes more than 100 tons of food through Food Banks in Hayden, Steamboat Springs and Oak Creek, to help ensure no members of our community go hungry.

Community Farm: LiftUp’s Community Farm produces fresh foods for clients so they have nutritious options.

Rocket Pack: LiftUp provides healthy school snacks and summer lunches to hungry Routt County children to help them get through their day.

Governmental Commodities Boxes: LiftUp distributes 2,000 boxes of food to assist those with lower income levels in meeting their monthly food needs.

Health care assistance: LiftUp assists clients who cannot afford health care emergencies so they can receive necessary medical attention.

Housing assistance: LiftUp helps clients remain current on their rent or mortgage payments so they can remain in their homes.

Community Care Fund: LiftUp assists clients in a transient situation to reach destinations where they can achieve safety and support.

Utility assistance: LiftUp helps clients remain current on their utility bills so they can stay warm.

Hope for the Future Scholarship: LiftUp offers scholarships to low income students so they can achieve greater self-sufficiency.

Clothing: LiftUp provides clients with vouchers to shop in the Thrift Store so they can obtain needed clothing, especially in colder months.

You can be part of our mission and help neighbors when you choose to:

Donate

Become a Hope Collective participant. The Hope Collective is our monthly giving program and your gift will provide predictable year-round revenue. Sign up at liftuprc.org .

. Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 8. Schedule your donation beginning Nov. 1.

Donate gently used clothing, housewares and small furniture through our Donation Center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Donate food items or personal care items, or host a food drive

Volunteer

Help strengthen our community — join our team. Make an in-person difference by volunteering at a Food Bank, in the Donation Center or Thrift Store, or by picking up donated food as part of Grocery Rescue. Learn more at liftuprc.org/volunteer.

Shop

In need of clothes, accessories, shoes, home décor, kitchenware, linens, holiday decorations or small furniture? Our Thrift Store has you covered! Our low prices help your budget and your purchases help fund our Community Support programs. We also have an eBay store: hopelurc.

Whether you are in need, know a neighbor, child or senior in need, LiftUp is ready to serve. For more information, and to check our hours of operation during COVID-19, visit liftuprc.org or call 970-870-0727.

Sue Fegelein is the executive director of LiftUp of Routt County. Cary Rentola is the director of development and marketing of LiftUp Routt County.