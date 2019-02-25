Best of the Boat outdoor activity company: Ski Haus

Want to get outside? Ski Haus, a staple in the local sporting goods scene for decades, has you covered.

For more Find complete 2018 Best of the Boat results here.

Whether you're looking to rent skis for the weekend, or need a mountain bike or camping gear come summer, its staff has the experience to get you outside in style.

Independently owned and operated in Steamboat since 1969, it carries everything needed to equip you for all conditions anywhere, any time of year.

And don’t forget its secret stash of ski and other gear across the street in the Attic, offering screaming sales all year.

Hint: Visit on your birthday, with a discount percentage equal to your age, capping out at 25 percent.

Best Outdoor Activity Company

• Winner: Ski Haus

• Runners-up: BAP Inc. and Backdoor Sports