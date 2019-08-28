20 Under 40: Kaitlin Hollister uses creativity to better the community

Kaitlyn Hollister

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As the founder and owner of downtown’s Stand Creative Studio, a firm offering such services as brand identity, web design, social media programs and more, Kaitlin Hollister, 32, was a natural choice for Main Street Steamboat to tap for its marketing needs.

“She’s been a volunteer and member of Main Street since I started,” said Main Street Steamboat Executive Director Lisa Popovich. “She’s helped us develop our branding and has been recognized by the National Main Street Organization for her work. She truly represents the best of our future leaders.”

Hollister’s goodwill hardly ends with Main Street Steamboat. Other nonprofits she has donated her time, energy and — most importantly, creativity — to include the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Bike Town USA, Routt County Riders, Friends of the Yampa, Opera Steamboat and more.

“I try to help out people and organizations I care about,” Hollister said, adding she’s especially drawn to environmental causes. “I’m not on the ground or a scientist or anything, so it’s my way of still helping. I can make a web page that people can find and then donate.”

She’s done exactly that and more for a variety of nonprofits, and the results have gone a long way.

Hollister moved to Steamboat Springs from Fort Collins six years ago, where she lived after graduating from Montana State University with a degree in photography and art history. She became interested in graphic design while in Fort Collins and worked for design firm Creative Bearings in Steamboat and as an in-house graphic designer for Honey Stinger and Big Agnes before starting Stand Creative in 2015.

As for her volunteerism, she does it all while managing a team of six full- and part-time workers in her downtown offices and hopping on her mountain bike, skis or yoga mat with husband, Geoff, a local electrician, in whatever time is left over.

“She’s focused, professional and extremely generous with her time and talent,” added Popovich. “And she always comes through in a pinch.”

