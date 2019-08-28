20 Under 40: Marsh Gooding goes from ski racing to search and rescue and sustainable living

Marsh Gooding

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As a geography major, Steamboat Springs native Marsh Gooding, 33, studied urban sustainability theory at the University of Vermont, causing him to question the typical sprawl approach to city growth.

Writing his senior thesis on the difficulties of infill development, he spent five more years in Vermont as a real estate developer before returning to Steamboat with his wife, Hannah — an All-American ski racing recognition in tow — to help prevent that from happening in his hometown.

A real estate developer with his brother Gates, Gooding has quickly gone to work creating single-family homes that mirror his mindset. A few years ago the brothers entered the city planning process with a plan to create 15 small, single-family home lots on a hillside in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

“That’s been an endless project, but we just got permitted, and they’re shovel-ready,” Gooding said, adding that they should break ground on the first one next spring.

The two are also developing four single-family residential lots near the entrance to the Spring Creek Trail.

Gooding learned more about how his hometown operates in 2017’s Leadership Steamboat class.

“Having grown up here, with only one experience of Steamboat, it was cool to meet a variety of people who have a hand in different things here,” he said. “It let me look at town with fresh eyes and provided a broad overview of how everything works.”

20 Under 40 Tidbits Name: Marsh Gooding

Age: 39

Profession: Real estate developer

Education: Bachelor of Science in geography, University of Vermont

His grasp of the different concepts and active involvement quickly won over other participants.

“I was impressed with his calm demeanor and effective leadership skills,” said local attorney Jim Moylan, who recruited Gooding to serve as a board member for the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation. “And he makes very insightful and vital contributions to the foundation’s finance committee.”

In a way, it’s going full circle for Gooding, whose great grandfather, Judge Addison Gooding, co-founded the hospital that became today’s UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Gooding has added to his family’s legacy in town with his 1-year-old daughter Lida, one of few sixth-generation Steamboat kids.

Gooding is grateful to have the opportunity to raise his daughter in such a community.

“The lifestyle here is hard to beat — you can do everything,” he said. “Plus, it’s a real community. Your commute isn’t about traffic but how many friends you run into.”

For Gooding — who also volunteers with Routt County Search and Rescue and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club — that happens more often than not. His local ties also pay off when he’s called on to help with a rescue.

“It’s always great to have somebody born and raised here to help out,” said Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman. “Marsh knows the area inside and out, and as an ex-ski racer, he’s in great shape and capable in everything we do. It’s a great way to use all his skills and local knowledge, and he’s a huge asset for our team. I can’t think of a more capable or deserving person to get this award.”

To reach Eugene Buchanan, call 970-871-4276 or email ebuchanan@SteamboatPilot.com.