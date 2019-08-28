20 Under 40: Jacob Mielke helps promote the Steamboat lifestyle

Jacob Mielke

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether leading his company’s team in the local coed volleyball league or a structural engineering project, Jacob Mielke, 29, is all about helping and promoting the Steamboat Springs lifestyle.

Growing up in Loveland and moving to Steamboat in 2012 after receiving his architectural engineering degree from the University of Wyoming, Mielke began his tenure in Routt County working for Steamboat Engineering And Design — SEAD. He then bought the company with his wife, Caryn, in 2018 and has since done his best to help the local community professionally and civically.

While he manages over 100 commercial and residential projects a year — including the historic Arnold Barn move, improvements to Howelsen Ice Arena, foundation work for the Outlaw Mountain Coaster and more — he also finds time to solidify his involvement with the community. He serves as a board member for the nonprofit BookTrails, in particular helping with building improvements for its Reading on Ranches program, and sponsors events hosted by the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.

He’s been recognized two years running for the local Bike Commuter Challenge, an effort to reduce carbon emissions, and this year, he also was a gold-level sponsor of the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs’ Cornhole Classic.

“He’s wonderful and brings great ideas to the table,” said BookTrails Executive Director Emily Osterman, adding he’s helped with everything from conceptualizing site plans to creating drawings for the organization’s new building. “I was kind of nervous when he took over the business, which did a lot for us before, but now, they’re even more involved.

“If we would have had to hire someone to do all the work he’s done for us, it would have been super expensive,” she added. “Both he and his wife, Caryn, just want to help and get involved in the community.”

All the while, Mielke manages to instill in his four employees a love for Steamboat.

“We try to promote all the great reasons for living here, as opposed to making it all corporate,” he said. “We encourage our employees to participate in the community and take activity breaks to stay healthy and happy. We’re trying to create a work environment that’s similar to the whole Steamboat mentality, which we love.”

In his free time, look for Mielke out on local mountain bike trails or ski slopes.

“He loves all the recreational opportunities, small-town vibe and incredible people here,” Caryn said. “We didn’t come here to become rich but because we loved the unique experience this town offers. I’m always impressed by his ability to take advantage of all of this while running a challenging and successful business.”

Mielke couldn’t agree more.

“We are truly fortunate to be a part of this thriving and joyful community and hope we can continue to give back to it,” he said. “We’re always looking at new volunteer opportunities and ways to help make people’s lives here better. Our biggest belief is honoring people’s lifestyles here.”

