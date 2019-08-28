20 Under 40: Alex Kleman carries the community on his back

Alex Kleman

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alex Kleman, 35, was born and raised in Steamboat Springs, so he knows full well what a great community it is. That’s why, moving back here in 2017 to work for Wells Fargo and now serving as branch manager at Mountain Valley Bank, he goes out of his way to help the town.

After graduating from Steamboat Springs High School, Kleman earned his associate’s degree in business administration from Grossmont College in San Diego. Stints working in wireless sales and management and banking saw him move from California to Texas and the Front Range before finally landing back in Steamboat.

“I wanted the small-town, community-oriented lifestyle that I grew up with,” said Kleman, who, with wife, Nicole, is now raising son Jackson, 5, and daughter Mara, 3, in his same hometown.

After working for Wells Fargo, he moved onto Citywide, which Mountain Valley Bank purchased in May. And he’s wasted no time in helping the community he loves.

A member of the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs, he‘s a graduate of the 2019 Leadership Steamboat program as well as the City 101 program. He’s also a Young Professionals Network board member, treasurer and board member of the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association and a committee member for Yampatika. He’s also volunteered for the United Way of Caring, Holiday Exchange Market, Crutches for Africa, Junior Achievement, Bowl-a-Thon, STARS Mountain Challenge and more.

Throw in his efforts with the Mountain Village Partnership and the citizens focus group for the fire station’s feasibility study, and he’s as committed to helping this town as anyone.

“The City 101 program was great,” Kleman said. “My mom worked for the city for 15 years, but I never really knew everything that it does. Being on the citizens committee for the fire station also helped me learn how the city works.”

20 Under 40 Tidbits Name: Alex Kleman

Age: 35

Profession: Branch manager, Mountain Valley Bank

Education: Associate’s degree in business administration, Grossmont College

Kleman especially enjoys his work with YPN.

“I love the extracurricular activities they do for the community and their different programs that help educate young professionals here,” he said.

His help hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“When Alex returned to Steamboat with his family, he dove in head-first with the community,” said Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO Kara Stoller, touting Kleman’s involvement in YPN and its YES Golf Tournament, which has provided more than $110,000 in scholarships to Routt County graduating seniors. “His commitment to our community will truly have a lasting impact.”

For Kleman, being involved in the community comes naturally.

“For me, the biggest thing is just to give back doing whatever I can to help,” he added. “Since I know firsthand that it’s such a great place to grow up, I want to help enable other people to experience that.

“We all sacrifice some things living here,” he added. “I might not be able to give much financially, but I can contribute in a lot of other different ways.”

He also has Mountain Valley Bank’s ear when it comes to offering organizations financial assistance.

“They’ve always been great at that, and it’s nice to do what I can from that end also,” he said. “It’s just such a great community that I love giving back to it however I can.”

That altruism has attracted the attention of others.

“He’s one of those people who just wants to do whatever he can to help out,” said fellow Rotarian and Youth Hockey Association Director Kerry Shea. “He’s part of that next generation that’s carrying the torch to help out the community.”

To reach Eugene Buchanan, call 970-871-4276 or email ebuchanan@SteamboatPilot.com.