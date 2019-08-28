20 Under 40: Shannon Crow uses yoga to empower other and community betterment

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Though she’s only been in Steamboat Springs two years, moving here from Houston in June 2017 to co-found Out Here Yoga, Shannon Crow has quickly made her presence known by helping people better their lives.

Barely making the cutoff for this year’s 20 Under 40 list (she turns 40 in November), Crow moved here after eight years in Houston working for a bank and teaching yoga. With partners Nancy Perry and Laura Rust, she co-founded Out Here Yoga above McKnight’s Irish Pub and has since seen it gather a large local following.

“We wanted to bring our brand of Baptiste yoga to a mountain town, and Steamboat is the perfect fit,” said Crow, who welcomed her first child, Dean Bonham, into the world with husband, Dos, in March. “We got the right feeling about the location as soon as we saw it.”

She also got the right feeling about the community.

“The people are so extraordinary here,” she added. “As someone new who came to pursue her dreams, both the town and studio have exceeded my expectations. And it’s all due to the people here.”

While she “lived everywhere” growing up, from the Midwest to New York, Arizona and Texas, “Steamboat is the place that feels most at home for me,” she said. “I feel like I’ve put down roots here already.”

Countless nonprofits and clients are grateful she’s so grounded here. Her studio hosts a variety of community service and donation classes, benefitting everything from the Routt County Humane Society (yes, dogs come to her studio) to Advocates of Routt County and LiftUp of Routt County.

20 Under 40 Tidbits: Name: Shannon Crow

Age: 39

Profession: Co-owner, Out Here Yoga

Education: Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in studio art and molecular/cellular biology, University of Arizona

Out Here Yoga also hosted a second benefit for SheJumps, a nonprofit supporting women’s involvement in outdoor activities. The studio’s Warm Your Holidays program requires participants to volunteer or raise funds for local charities, and its 40 Days Personal Revolution program, held three times a year, integrates leadership and inquiry components into practice and meditation.

“A lot of people have extraordinary transformations in that process,” she said. “It gets them looking into areas of life they want to improve. A lot of people live out their dreams through what we do, and we’re proud of that.”

For Crow, her yoga studio is the means to a better end for people.

“Most of my volunteer work is through the studio,” she added. “Our yoga is all about empowering people in their own leadership and changing their lives for the better.”

The practice has also grown to include a large outdoor component, with classes hosted on stand-up paddleboards, hiking trails and more. No matter the location, the underlying theme of self- and community-betterment shines through.

“She’s very engaging about getting people involved in the community,” said student Jenica Walker, who won this year’s Warm Your Holidays contest by organizing financial, food and apparel fundraisers for the Humane Society, Advocates, LiftUp and more. “The way she talks about things is inspiring. She gets people to go out and help the community themselves.”

