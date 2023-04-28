Dog adopted, tales from STR owners: Top stories on SteamboatPilot.com

From left, Waylon poses with his new family, Joey and Tracy Colombo and his brother, Louie. The Colombos adopted Waylon, formerly Chunky Monkey, from the Routt County Humane Society last week after seeing that he was the nonprofit's longest resident.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Steamboat couple adopts dog that was Humane Society’s longest resident

A dog that had spent about eight months at the Routt County Humane Society and earned the title as the longest inhabitant at the shelter, was adopted by a Steamboat Springs family last week.

Formerly known as Chunky Monkey, the dog has a new name symbolizing a new beginning.

2. Steamboat Springs’ short-term rental owners don’t want to have a bad reputation

While the April 30 deadline is looming to license an estimated 2,900 short-term rental units in Steamboat Springs, some short-term rental owners say they’ve received an undeserved bad rap.

As the overlay zone and licensing requirements made headlines, multiple short-term rental owners reached out to the Steamboat Pilot & Today to voice various concerns ranging from rebutting the idea they are getting rich off their rentals to disputing that short-term rentals are worse for their neighborhoods and debunking that short-term rentals are the main cause for the lack of long-term rentals.

3. Authorities release video of fatal police shooting on March 31 in Craig

On Wednesday, April 26, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department released a video with body camera footage from the fatal March 31 police shooting in Craig.

The video shows Christopher Rothermund, 52, of Craig, who was shot by police and died March 31, brandishing a handgun as officers repeatedly tell him to drop the weapon and get on the ground. The video shows what appears to be Rothermund pointing a handgun at officers when he was shot on Barclay Street near the Moffat County Courthouse.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

4. Snow Bowl Steamboat announces biggest, best free summer music fest lineup ever

In summer 2023, Snow Bowl Steamboat will host 16 straight weeks of free Wednesday concerts from 6:30-9:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Last year, the venue hosted 10 weeks, but between seeing the demand and having generous sponsors, Snow Bowl was able to boost the lineup by 60%.

Sam Barnes feeds his cattle on a ranch along Routt County Road 65 Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

5. Cows across Routt County are dying in droves. What’s killing them?

A perfect storm of irregular weather patterns, wildlife and flooding is causing ranchers across Routt County to lose cattle at an alarming rate.

Some ranchers say they have not had this terrible of a calving season since 2008, which also saw a winter with heavy snow, while others cannot recall a time where it has ever been this bad.

6. Elkhead Reservoir expected to top spillway again this year similar to 2011

Last year, Elkhead Reservoir operators carefully managed the reservoir that straddles the Routt and Moffat countyline due to low water issues, but this year reservoir managers are facing challenges due to high water from abundant snowmelt in the Yampa Valley.

Managers predict Elkhead Reservoir will top its spillway in mid-May with water exiting the spillway and outflow at a combined rate of about 2,000 cubic feet per second, or cfs, or about the same level of peak water as in wet 2011, said Don Meyer, senior water resources engineer with the Colorado River Water Conservation District based in Glenwood Springs.

7. Hot tub repair man allegedly steals $20k worth of goods from clients

A group of friends from Georgia on a ski trip invited a hot tub repair man in for a beer after he was done with the job. The next day that repair man allegedly broke back into the apartment and left with nearly $20,000 worth of their personal items.

The incident was reported by the tenants to the Steamboat Springs Police Department on March 16.

8. Portion of Routt County Road 56 closed north of Steamboat Springs

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

9. David Lesh, notorious for controversial social media stunts, arrested on assault charges after March incident in Summit County

A Denver-area man notorious for controversial social media stunts and snowmobile-related offenses is now facing assault charges after an incident in unincorporated Summit County in March.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that David Lesh reportedly assaulted another snowmobiler near the Spring Creek Trailhead a little before 1 p.m. on March 25. The snowmobiler sustained injuries to the head and neck and captured the alleged assault on his GoPro camera.

The purple box in this graphic depicts the access easement being sought by the Overlook Park Metropolitan District.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

10. Steamboat to consider allowing Overlook Park Metro District to acquire easement with eminent domain

Steamboat Springs City Council will consider a resolution on Tuesday, April 25, to allow the Overlook Park Metropolitan District to exercise eminent domain to create a secondary access route for the subdivision.

This secondary access, through a strip of land between the Brown Ranch and U.S. Highway 40 known as the Satre Parcel, would serve as a main access point to the Brown Ranch and provide the required secondary fire access for Overlook Park. State requirements say the road needs to be across U.S. 40 from the entrance to Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park.