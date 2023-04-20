Snow Bowl Steamboat announces biggest, best free summer music fest lineup ever

Snow Bowl Steamboat's 2023 Summer Music Fest Lineup is bigger than ever before.

In summer 2023, Snow Bowl Steamboat will host 16 straight weeks of free Wednesday concerts from 6:30-9:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Last year, the venue hosted 10 weeks, but between seeing the demand and having generous sponsors, Snow Bowl was able to boost the lineup by 60%.

“This year we just decided to go a little bit bigger,” said Western Centers Director of Hospitality Alex Kaulbach. “We realized there was still a demand for that.”

The other biggest change in Snow Bowl Steamboat’s Summer Music Fest is the diversity in genres.

“Last year we had a heavy bluegrass focus,” said Kaulbach. “We still have a weighted bluegrass focus, but we’ve brought some other talents in, primarily local. … We are music lovers and the fact of the matter is there’s all kinds of stuff that’s out there to listen to, so we said why not?”

The free concert series will run every Wednesday between June 14 and Sept. 27 with the potential of a couple pop-up additions here and there, according to Kaulbach.

Local bands include Wish You Were Pink, Yer State Birds, Bonfire Dub and Pickin’ on the Dead, which has some local members.

The initial schedule release had Buffalo Commons playing the last Wednesday, but that show is still not finalized.

Kaulbach said he’s personally looking forward to opening the series with Tribe of I.

“It’s such a great group of people and reggae has a wonderful vibe,” he said. “Also the Lowdown Brass Band is just phenomenal; a big group of people and a really, really fun show.”

Despite having more concerts than ever before, the series remains free.

“We love our Steamboat community and we feel that our Steamboat community collectively gives so much and we wanted to give something back to them.”

Sponsorships keep the family-friendly and dog-friendly events free for everyone.

Hotel Bristol allows bands to stay at its downtown location, while Storm Peak, Golden Leaf, The Green Company, Nomadness Rentals and others serve as key sponsors of the series.

Here’s the full lineup:

June 14 – Tribe of 1

June 21 – Lowdown Brass Band

June 28 – The Burroughs

July 5 – Wood Belly

July 12 – The Runaway Grooms

July 19 – Cousin Curtiss

July 26 – Deadphish Orchestra

Aug. 2 – Wish You Were Pink

Aug. 9 – Happy Landing

Aug. 16 – Diggin’ Dirt

Aug. 23 – Kirby Sybert Band with members of Mo Lowda and the Humble

Aug. 30 – Yer State Birds

Sept. 6 – Bonfire Dub

Sept. 13 – Pickin’ on the Dead

Sept. 20 – Constant Change

Sept. 27 – TBD

