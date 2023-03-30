Will you adopt this dog that’s spent months at Routt County Humane Society? (with video)

Chunky Monkey has been sitting in the Routt County Humane Society for nearly seven months, longer than any dog in recent history. This pint-sized pup is sweeter than any Ben and Jerry’s ice cream you can find and is waiting patiently to be scooped up by someone.

Chunky Monkey is a 5-year-old Shepherd/Chow Chow mix who was dumped by his previous owner on a county road.

He was briefly adopted in January for three days but, for no fault of his own, was returned.

The Humane Society describes him as an affectionate cuddler who loves humans. He’s happy with a game of fetch, a long walk or an afternoon of lounging. He can be a little picky with the other dogs he gets along with, but he is generally good with small dogs and female dogs.

He is extremely friendly, has the bounciest ears and a coat you can sink your fingers into while giving him butt scratches — which he’s a huge fan of. He’s also adorably gentle while taking kibble from your hand.

“He is an older, somewhat plain black dog which is harder to adopt,” said Executive Director Elain Hicks. “Many people like designer dogs (labradoodles, goldendoodles), purebreds (golden retriever, labrador) or small dogs. Nationwide, there has been a decrease in adoptions, most likely due to the economy, so many shelters are full or at capacity, resulting in longer stays. In a smaller community like Steamboat, there is also a saturation point which results in longer stays.”

Hicks said he walks on leash well, seems to be house trained and while he has certainly made himself comfortable at the humane society, he would love a home.

If interested in Chunky Monkey, visit the Routt County Humane Society at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs, go to routthumane.org or call 970-879-7247.

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.