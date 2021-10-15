Rock band lands at Old Town Pub for Sunday evening show

Kendall Street.

Courtesy photo

When Old Town Pub & Restaurant owner Sean Regan got multiple requests to host music Sunday, he was determined to make it happen, welcoming Kendall Street Co., an alternative rock band based in Charlottesville, Virginia, at an earlier hour.

“We are going to attempt this early show so everyone can finalize a fun weekend with some early music and get home and go to bed at a very reasonable hour to get ready for Monday morning,” Regan said.

The band, which includes Louis Smith (acoustic guitar and vox), Brian Roy (bass), Ryan Wood (drums), Ben Laderberg (electric guitar) and Jake Vanaman (saxophone and keys), met at the University of Virginia and turned gigs at local bars into playing at festivals and on stages across the country.

Their musical style incorporates elements of jam, folk, jazz, funk and psychedelic rock.

If you go What: Kendall Street Company When: Sunday, Oct. 17; doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Where: Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave. Cost: $10 cover at the door

“We all listen to different music and are inspired by a lot of different things,” Smith said. “As a band, we’re not afraid to embrace each different style.”

Their latest release is a double album titled, “The Year the Earth Stood Still: Inertia” and “The Year the Earth Stood Still: Ninurta.”

“The album we did before this was a lot of songwriting, and when the pandemic hit, we wanted to step back from that and embrace more of a ‘let’s see what happens’ attitude,” Laderberg explained.

So they went to a rural farmhouse studio in Louisa, Virginia, and spent five days improvising with no plans laid out ahead of time. Their imaginations ran wild through sessions that lasted into the early hours of the morning, and eventually, the recording took on a mixture of each band member’s thoughts, feelings and creativity during a year of uncertainty.

At the end of the five days, they had 17 distinct songs, some instrumental and some with lyrics, which would comprise their next albums.

Since 2013, the band has averaged over 100 shows per year and has performed at festivals like Lockn’, Roosterwalk, Floydfest, Domefest and more. They have opened for acts such as Pidgeons Playing Ping Pong, moe., Umphrey’s McGee and Leftover Salmon. But that all came to a halt during the pandemic.

“We won’t take touring for granted,” Laderberg said. “That’s something that when it was taken away, we were left to our own devices. Now, we’re back in this beautiful community once again, hearing people singing along to our songs, and that’s the best feeling.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.