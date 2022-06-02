Overlook subdivision hopes to start building houses by end of year

Construction crews work on a new access road Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the Overlook Park subdivision west of downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Overlook Park subdivision on the western edge of Steamboat Springs and adjacent to the Brown Ranch is hoping to get enough work done this summer to start selling lots and building houses by the end of the year.

The owners representative on the project Scott White said the first phase of the project hopes to install the infrastructure for the first 40 lots on the project by September. Then those lots could be platted and sold.

When the first 40 lots are done, attention then would shift to the rest of the 100 lots that are planned in the subdivision. The goal would be to have the roads for these lots paved this year as well, with other landscaping work likely being left for next spring.

“We’re trying to get it completely paved out by the end of the year,” White said. “Everything minus 100% of the landscaping.”

The Overlook Park subdivision has been in the works for years and has gone through multiple ownerships. It has been considered for both a Steamboat Springs school and a headquarters for Yampa Valley Electric Association, but both found other options and the property has remained a housing project.

The Steamboat Pinnacle Group LLC now owns the project, which is a company that was formed in September 2021 and has a street address in Lone Tree, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

In 2018, the project was stalled by a lack of a second emergency access, as the main access is on Gloria Gossard Parkway, which connects to U.S. Highway 40 via Downhill Drive. That temporary access road was built this spring, connecting with the highway near, but not in-line, with the entrance to Sleep Bear Mobile Home Park.

“That is just a temporary fire access road for right now,” White said. “They’re working on getting the easement and everything to put the primary access there at some point, but it is going to be in alignment with that intersection.”

White said the eventual plan would be to have somewhat of a grand entrance to the subdivision from that side, rather than the main access being Gossard Parkway. That way, White said, future owners wouldn’t have to “drive through all those neighborhoods and industrial buildings to get to your $3 million or $4 million house.”

On preliminary planning documents for the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Brown Ranch development, Gossard Parkway would be extended to connect to a road that would intersect with U.S. 40 at the same spot White mentioned. White said there hasn’t been much communication between him and the housing authority at this point other than looking at that front entrance.

The eventual development will include 140 lots that will mostly have single-family homes that White said would have a modern contemporary style.

Minnesota-based Wagner Construction is currently working on civil infrastructure like water and sewer lines, storm drains and the curb and gutter for roads, and another company would do landscaping, White said.

“We have to get it platted (before lots can be sold),” White said. “Phase one is about 40 lots in the interior around the park. We’re trying to get those finished in time to actually build some houses this year.”

