Lupita’s announces summer music lineup ahead of opening day
Lupita’s Cantina in Oak Creek is getting ready to open its doors for the summer, and to get people thrilled about tacos, the popular restaurant released its summer music schedule.
The restaurant will open Friday, May 19, and will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Later in the year, Luca’s Burger Bar will supplement that eatery (replacing Circle R) and be open 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The fifth annual Rock’n the Taco series will feature 13 free shows from 2-5 p.m. on Sundays between June 11 and Sept. 3.
June 11 — Morningside String Band
June 18 — Ghost.Wav
June 25 — Liver Down the River
July 2 — Tara Rose and the Real Deal
July 9 — The Cat Pack
July 16 — Heads all Empty
July 23 — River Spell
July 30 — Ed and Co.
Aug. 6 — ZaZu
Aug. 13 — Jay Romero Band
Aug. 20 — Uncle Jessie Blues Skillet
Aug. 27 — Colony Funk
Sept. 3 — TBA
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.