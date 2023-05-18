Lupita’s announces summer music lineup ahead of opening day

Lupita’s Cantina in Oak Creek is getting ready to open its doors for the summer, and to get people thrilled about tacos, the popular restaurant released its summer music schedule.

The restaurant will open Friday, May 19, and will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Later in the year, Luca’s Burger Bar will supplement that eatery (replacing Circle R) and be open 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The fifth annual Rock’n the Taco series will feature 13 free shows from 2-5 p.m. on Sundays between June 11 and Sept. 3.

June 11 — Morningside String Band

June 18 — Ghost.Wav

June 25 — Liver Down the River

July 2 — Tara Rose and the Real Deal

July 9 — The Cat Pack

July 16 — Heads all Empty

July 23 — River Spell

July 30 — Ed and Co.

Aug. 6 — ZaZu

Aug. 13 — Jay Romero Band

Aug. 20 — Uncle Jessie Blues Skillet

Aug. 27 — Colony Funk

Sept. 3 — TBA