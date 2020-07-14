Letter: Attention bikers

If you bike on the Yampa River Core Trail, please, please announce yourself when passing a biker or walker from behind by saying “on your left.” My husband and I and many of our friends in our 80s walk and bike on the trail. We are happy to give you all the room you need if you give us a little notice that you are passing.

If you are a company that rents bikes and e-bikes please educate your clients to do this. If you are a parent, please educate your children. Many children seem oblivious to even which side of the trail they should be biking on.

I walked 4 miles on the Core Trail recently. Even though I was walking on the very edge of the right side, a number of unannounced bikers passed within inches of my left shoulder, startling me. Fortunately, I did not lurch into their path. Some flying by on regular, skinny tire bikes appeared to be locals. By the way if two people are walking together, they need their side of the trail.

I believe it’s only a question of time until someone is seriously injured on the trail. If you hit someone from behind when passing without announcing yourself, you could seriously injure someone and you might be sued.

I am a 25-year resident of Steamboat Springs, and I think the Core Trail is one of the greatest assets the city has. Unfortunately, I no longer feel safe on it on the weekends, and weekdays are becoming equally unsafe. It saddens me that I may have to give up walking and biking on it all together if this serious situation is not rectified.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs