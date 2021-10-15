Downtown Halloween Stroll and more festive events return to Routt County this month

Witches and goblins and ghosts, oh my!

Steamboat Springs’ Downtown Halloween Stroll returns after a year of hiatus due to COVID-19.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Downtown Steamboat Springs Halloween Stroll

Steamboat’s beloved Halloween Stroll will return to Lincoln Avenue this year, and after taking last year off due to the pandemic, it’s going to be more elaborate than ever.

“You just never know what kind of additional surprises and excitement will be down there,” said Main Street Steamboat executive director Lisa Popovich. But Popovich has been fielding calls since July from people who are planning their costumes and asking if the stroll will take place.

“In my opinion, it’s the most local holiday we have, and I think that’s why it’s so popular,” Popovich said. “It’s not for tourists or guests necessarily; this is just our thing as a town.”

On Halloween evening, Lincoln Avenue will be blocked off from Sixth to 10th streets, allowing for trick-or-treating from business to business. And in addition to candy by the handful, Popovich noted that there are always surprises and fun side events, including the annual costume contest held in front of Fuzziwig’s, fire dancers, businesses turned into haunted houses, drum circles and fairies on horseback.

“You just never know,” Popovich said.

IF YOU GO: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Lincoln Avenue from Sixth to 10th streets

Steamboat Springs Middle School teacher Garret Bock towers above the crowd with his robot costume during the Halloween Stroll in downtown Steamboat Springs in 2019.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Yampa River State Park’s Hike or Treat

Get in the Halloween spirit ahead of time and head out to the Yampa River State Park for their annual Hike or Treat event Oct. 23. The event combines trick-or-treating — park rangers say that in 2019, they gave out 160 pounds of candy — with environmental education.

Visitors can hike along the one and a quarter mile trail that encircles the park’s headquarters and stop at the various stations that are manned by park staff and volunteers — at each station, you’ll get not only some candy but also some knowledge about the park and its native species. Costumes are encouraged, as is a nonperishable food item that will be donated to LiftUp of Routt County’s food bank.

IF YOU GO: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Yampa River State Park

Hopeful Halloween Hoedown

Clean and Sober Steamboat will host their annual Halloween Hoedown at West Lincoln Park on Oct. 30. Designed to create community and support for people in recovery or those who are curious about living without drugs and alcohol, this event will provide fun for all, including pumpkin carving, barbecue and Halloween treats.

This year’s event will see the addition of pumpkin bowling, and of course, costumes are highly encouraged.

IF YOU GO: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at West Lincoln Park in Steamboat

Halloween Weekend at Old Town Pub

Old Town Pub & Restaurant will be hosting a weekend of Halloween fun beginning 10 p.m. Oct. 29 when Steamboat Dance Theatre will host their annual DJ party. Guests are invited to don their best costume and turn out for a costume contest and dance party with a $5 cover charge.

On Saturday, the pub will host Eminence Ensemble, a Denver-based band that Old Town Pub owner Sean Regan called “progressive, edgy, sexy and funky all in the same breath.”

On Sunday, doors will be open to welcome children and families as they trick-or-treat down Lincoln Avenue for the Halloween Stroll.

IF YOU GO: 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, at Old Town Pub & Restaurant

