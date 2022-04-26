Letter: No climate crisis — why imperil our electrical system?

The generally recognized authority on the subject, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, does not present any clear scientific facts that greenhouse gases actually produce their claimed warming causing climate change. They (IPCC) base their draconian predicted impacts of climate change on highly suspect climate models, which are so limited and flawed that they cannot produce any predictions that match existing factual results, let alone credible future warming predictions.

Last week in his annual State of the Climate report, Ole Humlum, emeritus professor at the University of Oslo, examined detailed patterns in temperature changes in the atmosphere and oceans together with trends in climate impacts. Many of these show no significant trends and suggest that poorly understood natural cycles are involved. While the report finds gentle warming, there is no evidence of dramatic changes with snow cover stable, sea ice levels recovering, and no change in storm activity. Professor Humlum has found no evidence to support the claim of a climate crisis.

The professor said: “The empirical observations I have reviewed show very gentle warming and no evidence of a climate crisis.”

Dr. Benny Peiser of the Global Warming Policy Foundation added: “It’s extraordinary that anyone should think there is a climate crisis. Year after year our annual assessment of climate trends document just how little has been changing in the last 30 years. The habitual climate alarmism is mainly driven by scientists’ computer modeling, rather than observational evidence.”

We here in Colorado and other states have enacted so-called “net zero” legislation, which mandate no fossil fuel electrical power generation by specific dates in the near future. These mandates are all based on climate alarmism, driven by computer models. A wiser path might be to wait for actual evidence before we shut down our existing electrical supply system. Cheap, abundant, reliable electrical energy is the lifeblood of humanity. Xcel Energy states that full implementation of “net zero” depends on technology that does not yet exist. Should we gamble our future well being on whether scientists will solve the problem of renewable intermittency. I think not.

William P. Rutledge

Steamboat Springs