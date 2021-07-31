Theft from Walmart: The Record for Friday, July 30

Friday, July 30

1:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about loud noises in the area of Laurel and Seventh streets.

6:35 a.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.

12:22 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

1:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint on Routt County Road 32 and Huckleberry Lane in Steamboat.

6:38 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from Walmart in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:49 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a physical fight in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to 12 calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.