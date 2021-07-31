Theft from Walmart: The Record for Friday, July 30
Friday, July 30
1:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about loud noises in the area of Laurel and Seventh streets.
6:35 a.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.
12:22 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.
1:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint on Routt County Road 32 and Huckleberry Lane in Steamboat.
6:38 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from Walmart in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
11:49 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a physical fight in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to 12 calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.