Talking Green: Save energy and money by scheduling an energy assessment

Did you know that the U.S. Senate passed a bill to officially make Oct. 6 Energy Efficiency Day in celebration of the economic and environmental benefits driven by energy efficiency improvements?

Learning how to be more energy efficient can save you a lot of money, make your home or business more comfortable and safer, reduce our collective negative impact on the environment and help us reach our county and statewide climate goals for the future.

Through our relationships with Energy Smart Colorado, Yampa Valley Electric Association and the city of Steamboat Springs, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council supports comprehensive Energy Assessments, which include home analyses that recognize comfort concerns; blower-door testing with infrared camera to detect insulation voids and air leaks; and Combustion Appliance Zone testing to identify potential for carbon monoxide and other hazards related to combustion heating systems. With the support of Energy Smart Colorado’s tools and network, the Sustainability Council’s energy analysts can help Yampa Valley residents and business owners find the right equipment upgrades and apply for rebates that will ultimately reduce their energy bills.

A certified building analyst will walk through your home or business and help you understand the best energy-saving devices while providing coaching along the way on best energy saving practices. Up to 10 LED light bulbs will also be provided to YVEA customers.

Celebrate Energy Efficiency Day. Join the growing list of participants who are committed to reducing their energy consumption. Learn what others are doing to lower their energy footprint or share how you are celebrating energy efficiency day through the official Energy Efficiency Day website EnergyEfficiencyDay.org .

Request your home energy assessment and find out how to improve your home to make it more comfortable, energy efficient, safe to live in, less expensive to operate and easier on the environment. Energy assessments cost $250 at the time of the audit. However, YVEA customers are eligible for a $150 electric bill credit after the audit is completed. Plus, if you complete at least $200 of recommended energy improvements, you are also eligible for a $100 YVSC rebate, ultimately making the energy assessment free. YVSC also has an income-qualified program that can provide a free assessment and home improvements through Colorado’s Affordable Residential Energy (CARE) Program.

To schedule your energy assessment, visit YVSC.org/commercial-residential-energy-assessments .

Paul Bony is energy and transportation director at the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.