Steamboat Resort to open early for 2019-20 winter season

A sundog appears at the top of the gondola at Steamboat Resort.

Margaret Gerling

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There’s now less than 60 days until the start of ski season.

Steamboat Resort announced Wednesday that it will open for the winter season four days earlier this year. Traditionally opening the day before Thanksgiving each year, the ski area has scheduled its 2019-20 winter opening for Saturday, Nov. 23.

Opening day will include special festivities, a sparkling wine toast, Olympians and more, according to the resort. The $15 million new gondola is also expected to begin operation on opening day.