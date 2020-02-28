Spring Creek alternate trail gets a new name: Spring Roll

Jack Rosenthal cruises down the recently opened downhill-only mountain bike trail near Spring Creek in July. It allows riders to speed down and catch air off rock features without worrying about uphill traffic.

Derek Maiolo/file

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The new Spring Creek Trail alternate trail officially has a new name: Spring Roll Trail.

Nearly completed in fall 2019, the trail is the recommended route for cyclists traveling downhill through Spring Creek Canyon, and it runs parallel to the existing Spring Creek Trail from Dry Lake Campground to Routt County Road 34, also known as Spring Creek Road.

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved the name at Wednesday’s meeting, but it wasn’t exactly embraced.

The naming process didn’t quite go as planned, and the name that had the most support, seemingly both from the commission and from the public — Sprangus — was eliminated as an option.

In early September, following some public outreach and conversations with Routt County Riders, city staff brought four potential names to a public vote: Spring Creek Plunge, Spring Roll, Flow Down or Spring Brake.

Spring Roll rose to the top, though many expressed they weren’t wild about the selection.

After more survey results and public comments at the commission’s Sept. 11, 2019, meeting, Sprangus took the lead as a name option. Upon direction of the commission, Sprangus was discussed with the U.S. Forest Service and received approval.

The name pays tribute to Hayden Savage, who started calling the trail Sprangus when its designation and construction was in its infancy. Savage, who died in a snowmobile accident in November 2018, worked for Routt County Rider’s trail-building program, including on the Spring Creek alternate trail. He was known — and celebrated — for his ability as a rider, as well as his passion for the outdoors and positive outlook on life.

Savage was one of the first to test ride much of the new trail and its enhanced features. Among many of people already using the trail, it became known as Sprangus. It is even listed as the trail’s also known as name on the website trailforks.com.

So, the debate came down to Spring Roll versus Sprangus.

“A conflict of interest issue was confirmed and was brought to Parks and Recreation staff’s attention by the city manager’s office,” said Parks and Recreation Director Angela Crosby. “This conflict is that per city policies and procedures and per the contract with Routt County Riders Trail Builders for the development of Spring Creek Downhill and Buffalo Pass trails, ‘the contractor shall not be eligible to participate in the naming of the trail and/or trails constructed under this agreement.'”

For example, Crosby said, a contractor participating in the building of a new pickleball court would not be allowed to be part of the naming process.

As this information was brought before the volunteer board of Routt County Riders, someone suggested, comically, the name No Conflict. This caught traction as it related to several things around the construction and naming of the trail, as well as the trail’s intent to lessen conflict among riders, hikers and horseback riders, Crosby said.

No Conflict also received approval from the Forest Service as a possible trail name.

While on Wednesday in an informal raising of hands, about half the commission preferred No Conflict and about half preferred Spring Roll. But a majority of the commission indicated they would have chosen Sprangus if not for the conflict of interest.

Some commission members expressed concern the final decision wasn’t going back to the community, and No Conflict had never been presented to the public.

One commissioner didn’t like No Conflict because of its negative connotation. Another remarked that Spring Roll was an appetizer at a Chinese restaurant.

Ultimately, it was conceded the conflict of interest issue may take too much additional time to resolve, and enough time and resources had already been spent on the issue.

So, its Spring Roll for signs, while likely remaining Sprangus in spirit.

