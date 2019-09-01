Vote to choose the name of the new Spring Creek downhill mountain bike trail

Jack Rosenthal cruises down the recently opened downhill-only mountain bike trail near Spring Creek in July. It allows riders to speed down and catch air off rock features without worrying about uphill traffic.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With all but a half-mile of the new Spring Creek downhill mountain biking trail completed, officials hope you’ll help choose a name for the trail.

“Calling it the Spring Creek alternate is a little bit awkward, so we need a name,” said Jenny Carey, open space and trails supervisor for the city of Steamboat Springs. “We wanted to put it out to the public to see what the general feedback was and what people liked best out of the list that we provided.”

Names in the running are:

Spring Creek Plunge

Spring Roll

Flow Down

Spring Brake

The city is collecting responses via an online survey, which can be completed by visiting https://bit.ly/2ZfUSiG.

Carey said these names were brainstormed by U.S. Forest Service and Steamboat staff.

These names follow trail-naming conventions of both the city and the Forest Service since the trail sits on land owned by both organizations Carey explained. That’s why in three of the four options, you’ll see Spring referenced.

“The Forest Service, for example, they typically name trails for geographic locations — like streams, lakes, peaks — things like that,” she said. “Spring Creek is obviously taken already, and so it’s keeping the place of Spring Creek keeping that Spring in the name.

How to vote Vote for your favorite name online by visiting https://bit.ly/2ZfUSiG and completing the survey.

Survey results will be most useful if submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 3. The survey result will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission on Sept. 11

Carey said the remaining incomplete section of the downhill trail is expected to be finished in late September.

“It’s completely open,” Carey said. “There’s just one small area — it’s less than half a mile —where you have to return to the Spring Creek Trail and share that section.

The trail is the recommended route for cyclists traveling downhill through Spring Creek Canyon, and it runs parallel to the existing Spring Creek Trail from Dry Lake Campground to Routt County Road 34, the Spring Creek Road.

