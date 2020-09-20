Routt County real estate sales total $60.9M for Sept. 11 to 17, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $60,947,774 across 72 sales for the week of Sept. 11 to 17.
Address: 22704 Red Cloud Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Luke Billings and Victoria Koski
Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 2,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 12A at Morningside, replat of Lots 11 and 12. Last sold for $435,000 in 2018.
Address: 1712 Copper Ridge Spur
Seller: Ruba Investments LLC
Buyer: Kawl LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $255,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 4 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $200,000 in 2018.
Address: 3334 Spring Valley Drive
Seller: G. Bryan and M. Kathleen Siegrist (trustee of Siegrist Family Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Murray James McCaig
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $777,000
Property Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 17 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Krieger Bluesky LLC
Buyer: Clean Ocean Investments — TH LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 912 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: HCB Partners LLC (Steamboat Smokehouse and Ciao Gelato)
Buyer: Big Little Studio LLC and Valerie C. Stafford
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 4,100-square-foot, mixed-commercial building on 0.16 acres of commercial land, Block 14, Lots 10 and 11 in the original town of Steamboat Springs.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Florene M. and Jeffrey C. Bond
Buyer: Barbara Rose Sacks and Steven Mitchell Singer
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $779,750
Property Description: 1,420-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 211 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 27690 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Daniel and Leslie Weinheimer
Buyer: Patricia J. Smith and David K. White
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $704,125
Property Description: 2,465-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 53 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $635,000 in 2017.
Address: 33570 Water Song Lane
Seller: Fernanda A. Credi in Dio Peterson
Buyer: John McBride and Katherine H. Greene
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $5,700,000
Property Description: 4,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, residence on one acre of land with 69.81 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Parcels 7A and 7B at Storm Mountain Ranch and 10-5-84.
Address: 833 and 835 Twilight Lane
Seller: Frank and Heather Maitre
Buyer: Brian P. and Nancy L. Yeagley
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 18 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $216,000 in 2016.
Address: 42400 River Drum Trail
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: Shady Trail LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 6.24 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B6 at Marabou.
Address: 3115 Mariah Court
Seller: Cecilia Escobar Ceballos and Jonathan D. Lay
Buyer: Allison Jean and Eric David Buchanan
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,531-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4 at Cottonwoods at Walton Creek Park II. Last sold for $494,000 in 2017.
Address: 42425 River Drum Trail
Seller: Richard B. Means and Northpoint Industrial LLC
Buyer: Lord Marabou LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 5.81 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B5 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2019.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Ginger and Michael Kirby
Buyer: Cecilia H. and Michael P. Streit
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $606,000
Property Description: 910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building E, Unit 35 at West condominiums.
Address: 27075 Fire Song Road
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: Haakon Capital LLC
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 6.16 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead F8 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2013.
Address: 813 Broad St.
Seller: Gerald W. and Linda D. Crawford
Buyer: Patrick Louis Phillips (trustee of Patrick Louis Phillips Living Trust) and Debra N. Stencel (trustee of Debra N. Stencel Living Trust)
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $2,099,000
Property Description: 3,648-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 12 at Park Place subdivision.
Address: 1360 Skyview Lane
Seller: Melissa K. and Michael G. Amato
Buyer: Eric and Jennifer Vlosky
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $471,500
Property Description: 1,256-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Lot A-2 at Skyview Terrace townhomes. Last sold for $330,000 in 2017.
Address: 730 Yampa St.
Seller: Robert Read
Buyer: Daniel C. and Paula J. Magin
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $389,000
Property Description: 742-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A2 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums.
Address: 1415 Delta Queen Court
Seller: Michael P. Artz and Franklin S. Phillips
Buyer: Alicia Lyn Mitchell and Eric Alan Phillips
Date: Sept. 11, 2020
Price: $841,500
Property Description: 2,882-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 85 at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $322,500 in 2014.
Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Beverly and James Armstrong
Buyer: John Jensen
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $517,500
Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Snowflower at Steamboat Gondola, Phase 1. Last sold for $300,000 in 2012.
Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Jeffrey E. and Laurel A. Speich
Buyer: Julia Anne and Jason Cottrill
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,061-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3201 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Address: 1854 Hunters Court
Seller: Denise and Stephen R. Hitchcock
Buyer: Eva and Richard Trussell
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $1,090,000
Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Lot 11 at Hunters Ridge subdivision.
Address: 2791 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Danko Holdings LP
Buyer: Emily and Michael McLarney
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $2,050,000
Property Description: 4,056-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.247 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $1,780,000 in 2017.
Address: 42993 Routt County Road 46
Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC
Buyer: Sleeping Giant LLC
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 3 acres of dry farm land and 46.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Eagle Mountain subdivision.
Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Jerome F. and Susan M. Bartho (trustee of Bartho Family Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Lucille Razzano and Adam and Andrea Razzano Shatek
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $487,000
Property Description: 1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 106 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $353,000 in 2016.
Address: 32095 Judges View Point, Oak Creek
Seller: Jonathan D. and Nora K. A. Sillerud
Buyer: Suzette and Tom Brauch
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $184,000
Property Description: 7.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 14 at Creek Ranch.
Address: 1111 Soda Ridge Way
Seller: LaSalle Cattle Co. LTD
Buyer: Elyse F. and R. Chadwick Moore
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 18 in the original town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2014.
Address: 23410 Division Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Andrew and Mary Echtermeyer
Buyer: Katherine M. Ingalls
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,539-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 47 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: No address
Seller: Gary L. Neale (trustee of Sandra C. Neale Irrevocable Trust)
Buyer: Simon Holdings LLC
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $4,700,000
Property Description: 11-6-86, 14-6-86 and 23-6-86.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Christian M. Jorgensen
Buyer: Ben F. and Katherine L. Butler and Brooke B. and Jacob N. White
Date: Sept. 14, 2020
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,785-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C21 at Terraces condominiums. Last sold for $473,000 in 2017.
Address: 30281 Routt County Road 35
Seller: Chris J., John Richard, Robin and Sandra Lou Niederhauser
Buyer: Heather Fox and John N. Vickles
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 5.33 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 5 at Quirk & McClenithan replat.
Address: 3105 Mariah Court
Seller: Jessica M. and Robert E. Dixon III
Buyer: Cecilia Escobar Ceballos and Jonathan Donald Lay
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,531-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 1 at Cottonwoods at Walton Creek Park II. Last sold for $487,000 in 2016.
Address: 2570 and 2572 Cortina Lane
Seller: Tyler Michael Gilman and Alexandra Bigras and Alain Masse (trustee of Alain Masse and Manon Bigras Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Greg and Traci McCullough
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 3,124-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, duplex/triplex on 0.58 acres of duplex land, Filing 5, Lot 4 at Ski Ranches subdivision.
Address: 815 Twilight Lane
Seller: Rick Erb
Buyer: Timothy P. Ford and Melisa L. Ford Joint Revocable Trust
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $354,900
Property Description: 0.224 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 17 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: 1470 Park Court
Seller: Valerie L. McCarthy
Buyer: Shawn Hale and Doris Morrow
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $927,000
Property Description: 2,257-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 6 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 38740 Main St.
Seller: Milner Partnership LLC
Buyer: Robert L. Trask
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $97,000
Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 1 at Milner Partnership Lot consolidation.
Address: 897 Majestic Circle
Seller: Carissa and Luke Berlet
Buyer: Megan Graves and Michael Thomas Carini
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing 5, Lot 28 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Hermine and Kurt Jorgen Kallman
Buyer: Haylee A. and Samuel E. Shreeve
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $253,000
Property Description: 823-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 204 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $145,000 in 2015.
Address: 317 Lily Lane
Seller: Amy E. Tweedy
Buyer: Christopher Ronald and Crystal Nicole Jacques
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,490-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot A at Wesley townhomes at Primrose Highlands.
Address: 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Jeffery S. and Jody D. Peterson
Buyer: Luke D. Schneider
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 763-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 202 at Howelsen Place. Last sold for $356,500 in 2015.
Address: 30080 Bannock Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Karen St. Louis
Buyer: High Spring LLC
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 2,103-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Meadowgreen subdivision. Last sold for $462,500 in 2014.
Address: 39310 Routt County Road 44
Seller: David Clemente
Buyer: Ryan M. Ellis and Gale A., Jan M. and John Patrick William Rastall
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 582-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on one acre of land, 12-6-86. Last sold for $175,300 in 2015.
Address: 26940 Sundance Trail
Seller: Megan M. and Robert F. Houser
Buyer: Evelyn L. and R. Bruce Cole
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $2,120,000
Property Description: 6,699-square-foot, three-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 11.08 acres of land, Lot 11 at Sundance Ridge Preserve.
Address: 27700 Routt County Road 18
Seller: Stephanie D. Shorr
Buyer: Kerin and Matthew Elmquist
Date: Sept. 15, 2020
Price: $1,360,000
Property Description: 2,196-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 10 acres of land, 16-4-84. Last sold for $950,000 in 2016.
Address: 1755 Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: SBS Century Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Fryer Atlanta LLC
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $766,000
Property Description: 2,162-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 34 at Mountain View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2013.
Address: 61400 Hill St., Clark
Seller: Kira and Nathan Reynolds
Buyer: Sean Robert McKay and Gabriela Rodriguez
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 2,656-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Block 16, Lots 5 to 12 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 2880 Alpenglow Way
Seller: Randall S. Howie
Buyer: Ivan L. Schmidt
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $1,194,000
Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 24 at Ski Ranches subdivision.
Address: 14 Logan Ave.
Seller: Yancey Rushton
Buyer: Nicole M. and Timothy K. Deboom
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $1,640,000
Property Description: 3,650-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 23 to 25 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,425,000 in 2018.
Address: 30665 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD
Buyer: Gretchen and Matthew Hiley
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 50.34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 17 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 3341 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ivan Schmidt (trustee of Ivan Schmidt Trust)
Buyer: Robert Yazbeck
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $689,000
Property Description: 2,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.19 acres of duplex land, Lot 5 at Mount Werner Meadows subdivision.
Address: 37755 Saddle Mountain Lane
Seller: Matthew Gary and Sally Anne House
Buyer: Kerri L. Folkers and Jesse A. Grace
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $545,799
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 5B at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes subdivision, resub of Lot 5. Last sold for $430,000 in 2017.
Address: 540 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Carol C. Fritz
Buyer: Donna Ahlstrand
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $259,500
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 102 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $139,000 in 2014.
Address: 1 Cedar Court
Seller: Stephen M. Zarlengo
Buyer: James F. Barry
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $307,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 4, Lot CE1 at Whistler Village townhomes Phase I.
Address: 1480 Morgan Court
Seller: Sandra A. Goldberg (trustee of David M. Goldberg and Sandra A. Goldber Living Trust)
Buyer: Jeffery Todd and Kristen Boyer
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $27,700
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 17, Unit 1702 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $420,000 in 2018.
Address: 1130 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Bret J. and Lenaya M. Martin
Buyer: Tyler M. Gilman and Alexandra Bigras Masse
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,297-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 19 at Willett Heights. Last sold for $495,000 in 2014.
Address: 3334 and 3336 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Lee W. and Peter B. Sims
Buyer: Joshua J. and Lacey E. Mathews
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $905,000
Property Description: 2,26-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.25 acres of duplex land, Lot 6 at Mount Werner Meadows, amended. Last sold for $551,000 in 2016.
Address: 2735 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Timothy M. and Wendy B. Shaver (trustees of Timothy M. Shaver and Wendy B. Shaver trusts)
Buyer: Nicholas Lee Schrader and Jessica Rose Willingham
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $603,000
Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 11 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake — Willow Pass areas
Seller: Kenneth Albert Karnes
Buyer: Charlotte Adele and Marcus Cody Dudoit
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $52,500
Property Description: 1.07 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 102, Unit No. 1 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 42237 Deer Road
Seller: Diana M. and Stacy J. Childs
Buyer: Erik and Samantha R. Johnson and Nancy H. and Scott L. Rosen
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $1,598,000
Property Description: 5,368-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 3.43 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 33 at Deer Mountain Estates.
Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits, near Old Town and Lower Fish Creek/Tamarack areas and near Steamboat Springs Airport
Seller: Steamboat Resort Village LLC
Buyer: Arroyo Hondo Properties LLC
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $980,000
Property Description: 2.31 acres of vacant, commercial land, 20-6-84.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Rena Claire Merchant
Buyer: No Names LLC
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $2,550,000
Property Description: 2,552-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 413 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,181,000 in 2017.
Address: 24655 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Kevin M. Coffey and James G. Haft
Buyer: Martin P. Carrigan
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at South Shore subdivision.
Address: 2055 Black Bear Lane
Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie
Buyer: Beverly A. Calcaterra Living Trust
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $467,500
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 14 at Boulder Ridge.
Address: 3120 Columbine Drive
Seller: Sepora Jacobson
Buyer: William Chase Bailey
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 32 at Subalpine condominiums. Last sold for $340,000 in 2019.
Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden
Seller: Daily Peace of Mind LLC
Buyer: Ashley F. and Richard R. Slagle
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $27,000
Property Description: 233-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, Lot A-18 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $24,000 in 2017.
Address: 1479 Morgan Court
Seller: Aaron K. and Amoreena R. Tisdale
Buyer: Gina M. and Michael S. Dougherty
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $429,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 101 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $285,000 in 2013.
Address: 22860 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Charles Cary Gold III and Heather Ann Terns
Buyer: Aaron and Amoreena Tisdale
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1,787-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.83 acres of land, Lot 10 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $230,000 in 2014.
Address: 2796 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: E. Thomas Chaney
Buyer: Ellen J. and Steven W. Doran
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $382,000
Property Description: 0.139 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 41 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: No address, in North Routt, surrounding Steamboat Lake
Seller: Monica Slaunwhite
Buyer: Jonathan Davenport and Amber Kuzilik
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 8, Lots 9 to 12 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 302 Grand View Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Stuart Arnold and Terrie Hutton
Buyer: Matthew Gary and Sally Anne House
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 1,250-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.123 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 1 and 2 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 1817 Bear Creek Drive
Seller: John C. Nacos
Buyer: Daniel H. Rosenbaum
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $727,500
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at CPB townhomes at Bear Creek.
Address: 29085 River Road Drive, Clark
Seller: Melissa A. and Ryan S. Roulette (trustee of Ryan S. and Melissa A. Roulette Family Trust)
Buyer: Harry and Heathre Naused
Date: Sept. 17, 2020
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 19 at Elk Ridge Homesites subdivision.
Total sales: $60,772,774
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Danny Singleton
Buyer: SJCA LLC
Date: Sept. 16, 2020
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 1/12 shared interest in and to 2,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-302 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Total sales: $175,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User