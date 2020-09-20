Routt County real estate sales total $60.9M for Sept. 11 to 17, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $60,947,774 across 72 sales for the week of Sept. 11 to 17.

Address: 22704 Red Cloud Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Luke Billings and Victoria Koski

Buyer: Casey W. and Jeanne K. Johnson

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 2,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 12A at Morningside, replat of Lots 11 and 12. Last sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Address: 1712 Copper Ridge Spur

Seller: Ruba Investments LLC

Buyer: Kawl LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant, commercial land, Filing No. 4, Lot 4 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $200,000 in 2018.

Address: 3334 Spring Valley Drive

Seller: G. Bryan and M. Kathleen Siegrist (trustee of Siegrist Family Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Murray James McCaig

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $777,000

Property Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 17 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Krieger Bluesky LLC

Buyer: Clean Ocean Investments — TH LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 912 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: HCB Partners LLC (Steamboat Smokehouse and Ciao Gelato)

Buyer: Big Little Studio LLC and Valerie C. Stafford

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 4,100-square-foot, mixed-commercial building on 0.16 acres of commercial land, Block 14, Lots 10 and 11 in the original town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Florene M. and Jeffrey C. Bond

Buyer: Barbara Rose Sacks and Steven Mitchell Singer

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $779,750

Property Description: 1,420-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 211 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 27690 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Daniel and Leslie Weinheimer

Buyer: Patricia J. Smith and David K. White

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $704,125

Property Description: 2,465-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 53 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $635,000 in 2017.

Address: 33570 Water Song Lane

Seller: Fernanda A. Credi in Dio Peterson

Buyer: John McBride and Katherine H. Greene

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $5,700,000

Property Description: 4,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, residence on one acre of land with 69.81 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Parcels 7A and 7B at Storm Mountain Ranch and 10-5-84.

Address: 833 and 835 Twilight Lane

Seller: Frank and Heather Maitre

Buyer: Brian P. and Nancy L. Yeagley

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 18 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $216,000 in 2016.

Address: 42400 River Drum Trail

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Shady Trail LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 6.24 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B6 at Marabou.

Address: 3115 Mariah Court

Seller: Cecilia Escobar Ceballos and Jonathan D. Lay

Buyer: Allison Jean and Eric David Buchanan

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,531-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4 at Cottonwoods at Walton Creek Park II. Last sold for $494,000 in 2017.

Address: 42425 River Drum Trail

Seller: Richard B. Means and Northpoint Industrial LLC

Buyer: Lord Marabou LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 5.81 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B5 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2019.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Ginger and Michael Kirby

Buyer: Cecilia H. and Michael P. Streit

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $606,000

Property Description: 910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building E, Unit 35 at West condominiums.

Address: 27075 Fire Song Road

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Haakon Capital LLC

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 6.16 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead F8 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2013.

Address: 813 Broad St.

Seller: Gerald W. and Linda D. Crawford

Buyer: Patrick Louis Phillips (trustee of Patrick Louis Phillips Living Trust) and Debra N. Stencel (trustee of Debra N. Stencel Living Trust)

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $2,099,000

Property Description: 3,648-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 12 at Park Place subdivision.

Address: 1360 Skyview Lane

Seller: Melissa K. and Michael G. Amato

Buyer: Eric and Jennifer Vlosky

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $471,500

Property Description: 1,256-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Lot A-2 at Skyview Terrace townhomes. Last sold for $330,000 in 2017.

Address: 730 Yampa St.

Seller: Robert Read

Buyer: Daniel C. and Paula J. Magin

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 742-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A2 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums.

Address: 1415 Delta Queen Court

Seller: Michael P. Artz and Franklin S. Phillips

Buyer: Alicia Lyn Mitchell and Eric Alan Phillips

Date: Sept. 11, 2020

Price: $841,500

Property Description: 2,882-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 85 at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $322,500 in 2014.

Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Beverly and James Armstrong

Buyer: John Jensen

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $517,500

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Snowflower at Steamboat Gondola, Phase 1. Last sold for $300,000 in 2012.

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Jeffrey E. and Laurel A. Speich

Buyer: Julia Anne and Jason Cottrill

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,061-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3201 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 1854 Hunters Court

Seller: Denise and Stephen R. Hitchcock

Buyer: Eva and Richard Trussell

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $1,090,000

Property Description: 2,912-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Lot 11 at Hunters Ridge subdivision.

Address: 2791 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Danko Holdings LP

Buyer: Emily and Michael McLarney

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $2,050,000

Property Description: 4,056-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.247 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $1,780,000 in 2017.

Address: 42993 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC

Buyer: Sleeping Giant LLC

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 3 acres of dry farm land and 46.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Eagle Mountain subdivision.

Address: 2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Jerome F. and Susan M. Bartho (trustee of Bartho Family Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Lucille Razzano and Adam and Andrea Razzano Shatek

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $487,000

Property Description: 1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 106 at Canyon Creek condominiums. Last sold for $353,000 in 2016.

Address: 32095 Judges View Point, Oak Creek

Seller: Jonathan D. and Nora K. A. Sillerud

Buyer: Suzette and Tom Brauch

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $184,000

Property Description: 7.56 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 14 at Creek Ranch.

Address: 1111 Soda Ridge Way

Seller: LaSalle Cattle Co. LTD

Buyer: Elyse F. and R. Chadwick Moore

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 18 in the original town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2014.

Address: 23410 Division Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Andrew and Mary Echtermeyer

Buyer: Katherine M. Ingalls

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,539-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 47 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: No address

Seller: Gary L. Neale (trustee of Sandra C. Neale Irrevocable Trust)

Buyer: Simon Holdings LLC

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $4,700,000

Property Description: 11-6-86, 14-6-86 and 23-6-86.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Christian M. Jorgensen

Buyer: Ben F. and Katherine L. Butler and Brooke B. and Jacob N. White

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,785-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C21 at Terraces condominiums. Last sold for $473,000 in 2017.

Address: 30281 Routt County Road 35

Seller: Chris J., John Richard, Robin and Sandra Lou Niederhauser

Buyer: Heather Fox and John N. Vickles

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 5.33 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 5 at Quirk & McClenithan replat.

Address: 3105 Mariah Court

Seller: Jessica M. and Robert E. Dixon III

Buyer: Cecilia Escobar Ceballos and Jonathan Donald Lay

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,531-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 1 at Cottonwoods at Walton Creek Park II. Last sold for $487,000 in 2016.

Address: 2570 and 2572 Cortina Lane

Seller: Tyler Michael Gilman and Alexandra Bigras and Alain Masse (trustee of Alain Masse and Manon Bigras Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Greg and Traci McCullough

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 3,124-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, duplex/triplex on 0.58 acres of duplex land, Filing 5, Lot 4 at Ski Ranches subdivision.

Address: 815 Twilight Lane

Seller: Rick Erb

Buyer: Timothy P. Ford and Melisa L. Ford Joint Revocable Trust

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $354,900

Property Description: 0.224 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 17 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 1470 Park Court

Seller: Valerie L. McCarthy

Buyer: Shawn Hale and Doris Morrow

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $927,000

Property Description: 2,257-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 6 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 38740 Main St.

Seller: Milner Partnership LLC

Buyer: Robert L. Trask

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $97,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 1 at Milner Partnership Lot consolidation.

Address: 897 Majestic Circle

Seller: Carissa and Luke Berlet

Buyer: Megan Graves and Michael Thomas Carini

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing 5, Lot 28 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Hermine and Kurt Jorgen Kallman

Buyer: Haylee A. and Samuel E. Shreeve

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $253,000

Property Description: 823-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 204 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $145,000 in 2015.

Address: 317 Lily Lane

Seller: Amy E. Tweedy

Buyer: Christopher Ronald and Crystal Nicole Jacques

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,490-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot A at Wesley townhomes at Primrose Highlands.

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Jeffery S. and Jody D. Peterson

Buyer: Luke D. Schneider

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 763-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 202 at Howelsen Place. Last sold for $356,500 in 2015.

Address: 30080 Bannock Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Karen St. Louis

Buyer: High Spring LLC

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 2,103-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Meadowgreen subdivision. Last sold for $462,500 in 2014.

Address: 39310 Routt County Road 44

Seller: David Clemente

Buyer: Ryan M. Ellis and Gale A., Jan M. and John Patrick William Rastall

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 582-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on one acre of land, 12-6-86. Last sold for $175,300 in 2015.

Address: 26940 Sundance Trail

Seller: Megan M. and Robert F. Houser

Buyer: Evelyn L. and R. Bruce Cole

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $2,120,000

Property Description: 6,699-square-foot, three-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 11.08 acres of land, Lot 11 at Sundance Ridge Preserve.

Address: 27700 Routt County Road 18

Seller: Stephanie D. Shorr

Buyer: Kerin and Matthew Elmquist

Date: Sept. 15, 2020

Price: $1,360,000

Property Description: 2,196-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 10 acres of land, 16-4-84. Last sold for $950,000 in 2016.

Address: 1755 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: SBS Century Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Fryer Atlanta LLC

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $766,000

Property Description: 2,162-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 34 at Mountain View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2013.

Address: 61400 Hill St., Clark

Seller: Kira and Nathan Reynolds

Buyer: Sean Robert McKay and Gabriela Rodriguez

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 2,656-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Block 16, Lots 5 to 12 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 2880 Alpenglow Way

Seller: Randall S. Howie

Buyer: Ivan L. Schmidt

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $1,194,000

Property Description: 2,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 24 at Ski Ranches subdivision.

Address: 14 Logan Ave.

Seller: Yancey Rushton

Buyer: Nicole M. and Timothy K. Deboom

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $1,640,000

Property Description: 3,650-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 23 to 25 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,425,000 in 2018.

Address: 30665 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD

Buyer: Gretchen and Matthew Hiley

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 50.34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 17 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

Address: 3341 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ivan Schmidt (trustee of Ivan Schmidt Trust)

Buyer: Robert Yazbeck

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $689,000

Property Description: 2,776-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.19 acres of duplex land, Lot 5 at Mount Werner Meadows subdivision.

Address: 37755 Saddle Mountain Lane

Seller: Matthew Gary and Sally Anne House

Buyer: Kerri L. Folkers and Jesse A. Grace

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $545,799

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 5B at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes subdivision, resub of Lot 5. Last sold for $430,000 in 2017.

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Carol C. Fritz

Buyer: Donna Ahlstrand

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $259,500

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 102 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $139,000 in 2014.

Address: 1 Cedar Court

Seller: Stephen M. Zarlengo

Buyer: James F. Barry

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $307,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 4, Lot CE1 at Whistler Village townhomes Phase I.

Address: 1480 Morgan Court

Seller: Sandra A. Goldberg (trustee of David M. Goldberg and Sandra A. Goldber Living Trust)

Buyer: Jeffery Todd and Kristen Boyer

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $27,700

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 17, Unit 1702 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $420,000 in 2018.

Address: 1130 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Bret J. and Lenaya M. Martin

Buyer: Tyler M. Gilman and Alexandra Bigras Masse

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,297-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 19 at Willett Heights. Last sold for $495,000 in 2014.

Address: 3334 and 3336 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Lee W. and Peter B. Sims

Buyer: Joshua J. and Lacey E. Mathews

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $905,000

Property Description: 2,26-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.25 acres of duplex land, Lot 6 at Mount Werner Meadows, amended. Last sold for $551,000 in 2016.

Address: 2735 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Timothy M. and Wendy B. Shaver (trustees of Timothy M. Shaver and Wendy B. Shaver trusts)

Buyer: Nicholas Lee Schrader and Jessica Rose Willingham

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $603,000

Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 11 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake — Willow Pass areas

Seller: Kenneth Albert Karnes

Buyer: Charlotte Adele and Marcus Cody Dudoit

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 1.07 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 102, Unit No. 1 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 42237 Deer Road

Seller: Diana M. and Stacy J. Childs

Buyer: Erik and Samantha R. Johnson and Nancy H. and Scott L. Rosen

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $1,598,000

Property Description: 5,368-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 3.43 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 33 at Deer Mountain Estates.

Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits, near Old Town and Lower Fish Creek/Tamarack areas and near Steamboat Springs Airport

Seller: Steamboat Resort Village LLC

Buyer: Arroyo Hondo Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $980,000

Property Description: 2.31 acres of vacant, commercial land, 20-6-84.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Rena Claire Merchant

Buyer: No Names LLC

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $2,550,000

Property Description: 2,552-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 413 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,181,000 in 2017.

Address: 24655 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Kevin M. Coffey and James G. Haft

Buyer: Martin P. Carrigan

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 28 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 2055 Black Bear Lane

Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie

Buyer: Beverly A. Calcaterra Living Trust

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $467,500

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 14 at Boulder Ridge.

Address: 3120 Columbine Drive

Seller: Sepora Jacobson

Buyer: William Chase Bailey

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 32 at Subalpine condominiums. Last sold for $340,000 in 2019.

Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Daily Peace of Mind LLC

Buyer: Ashley F. and Richard R. Slagle

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $27,000

Property Description: 233-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, Lot A-18 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $24,000 in 2017.

Address: 1479 Morgan Court

Seller: Aaron K. and Amoreena R. Tisdale

Buyer: Gina M. and Michael S. Dougherty

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $429,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 101 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $285,000 in 2013.

Address: 22860 Snowbird Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Charles Cary Gold III and Heather Ann Terns

Buyer: Aaron and Amoreena Tisdale

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,787-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.83 acres of land, Lot 10 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Address: 2796 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: E. Thomas Chaney

Buyer: Ellen J. and Steven W. Doran

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $382,000

Property Description: 0.139 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 41 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: No address, in North Routt, surrounding Steamboat Lake

Seller: Monica Slaunwhite

Buyer: Jonathan Davenport and Amber Kuzilik

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 8, Lots 9 to 12 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 302 Grand View Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Stuart Arnold and Terrie Hutton

Buyer: Matthew Gary and Sally Anne House

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,250-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.123 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 1 and 2 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 1817 Bear Creek Drive

Seller: John C. Nacos

Buyer: Daniel H. Rosenbaum

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $727,500

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at CPB townhomes at Bear Creek.

Address: 29085 River Road Drive, Clark

Seller: Melissa A. and Ryan S. Roulette (trustee of Ryan S. and Melissa A. Roulette Family Trust)

Buyer: Harry and Heathre Naused

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 19 at Elk Ridge Homesites subdivision.

Total sales: $60,772,774

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Danny Singleton

Buyer: SJCA LLC

Date: Sept. 16, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 1/12 shared interest in and to 2,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-302 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: $175,000