Routt County applies for second gun safety grant

Routt County Commissioners approved a motion Tuesday to apply for a grant from the Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to further educate the community on gun safety.

If awarded, the $10,000 grant will directly support a partnership between Routt County Public Health, the Colorado State University Routt County Extension and the Routt County 4-H Shooting Sports program to enhance gun safety initiatives — particularly for youth — according to Grant Administrator Tiia Libin.

The program serves about 50 participating youth county-wide and provides “comprehensive” firearm safety education, said Libin. The public health department also plans on providing a free gun safe to each participating student in 2026.

Approved by the county’s Grant Review Committee, the grant will not require a match from county funds and will also directly support supervised shooting competitions, as well as an archery component.

Routt County received a similar grant earlier this year that provided free gun safes for community members. With that grant, the county distributed 225 handgun safes, 28 biometric safes and 20 rifle safes, said Libin.

“Under Colorado law, students cannot legally own a gun, so it’s the parents’ gun,” said Routt County Commissioner Tim Redmond during the meeting. “As a parent, they are legally required under Colorado law to have it stored safely. Now, are they following the law? I would hope so if you have children in your home, that you would have your firearm secured.”

Commissioner Angelica Salinas said when the county distributed free gun safes earlier this year, many families self-identified that they were not storing their firearms safely and were “very grateful” for the program.

“I love the idea that this is a collaborative effort and that you’re working with the 4-H shooting program …, ” said Commissioner Sonja Macys during the meeting. “I really like the idea that we are helping to facilitate people having gun safes in their homes. I think it’s a good program and really support it.”