Obituary: Nicholas Simon

Nicholas Simon

Provided Photo

September 30, 1997 – October 27, 2022

Today a light was dimmed in the valley that Nicholas Isaac Simon loved so deeply. He was born and raised in Steamboat and hoped someday to return and raise his family here. Nick died in a car accident in New Zealand while on a beautiful, much anticipated, adventure trip with the love of his life, Brooke Buchanan.

If you knew Nick, you knew a special, golden spirit who was as enlightened as they come. He had a ‘knowing’ in life that we all wish we had. He was an old soul and his love, warmth, humor, zest for squeezing every bit of joy out of life was infectious and intoxicating to be around. He just made you feel good when you were with him. He made everything okay.

This beautiful boy never missed an opportunity to be out in nature enjoying everything it had to offer. If he wasn’t skiing or surfing, he was mountain biking or trekking in the mountains. From his NOLS trip in the Himalayas to his post-college solo bikepacking trip through the Colorado trail, he did it all. But the thing he did best was love. No one loved better than Nicholas.

We, his family and friends, remember the bright days with Nicholas. and they were very bright. His sister, Natalie, was so special to him and he let her know it. The two of them had a bond that was incredibly special and can never be broken. His love for his girlfriend, Brooke, was truly immeasurable. The two of them were soulmates and just lived to be together and planned a beautiful future together. He was loved by a huge group of friends from all over the world.

We all felt his warmth, his caring, his boundless love—Nick’s parents, Dan and Sarah Simon, his grandparents, Richard and Lynn Boersma and Ron and Anne Simon, and his many, many friends.

Godspeed our Nick. We will miss you and love you forever. And if you ever wonder if you should go do that thing, remember.. Nick would.

Please join us in tribute to Nick at Strings Pavillion for a Celebration of Life on November 19th at 3:00 pm.