Obituary: Linda (Vicki) Jones (O’Dell)

Linda (Vicki) Jones (O'Dell)

Provided Photo

Linda (Vicki) Jones (O’Dell)

September 8, 1969 – July 22, 2021

On Thursday, July 22nd, 2021, Linda Victoria “Vicki” Jones (O’Dell) passed away at the age of 51 years. Vicki was born on September 8th, 1969 in San Jose, CA. She spent her early years living in Livermore, CA. At the age of 8 years, her family moved to Steamboat Springs, Co. Other than a few small excursions to other areas, Vicki spent the majority of her life in the Steamboat area, proving that the Yampa valley curse is a real thing. November 11th, 1988, she married the love of her life, Britt Jones, and they raised 2 wonderful boys, David and Michael. Vicki spent her time trying to help others whenever she could, having a long career in the service industry, as a dispatcher for Alpine Taxi, and a 911 dispatcher for Routt County. After her family, Vicki’s second biggest passion was animals. She never saw a dog or cat that she didn’t want to provide a loving home for. Vicki loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, exploring, and had many favorite spots all around the northwest Colorado territory. Vicki’s love of life, friends and family was contagious, and she could truly brighten a room just by entering. Her love of her family was her lifeforce, and her family was extremely far reaching, since for Vicki, there was no distinction between friend and family. She is survived by her husband, 3 sons, numerous grandchildren, beloved Stepmom, multiple brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, the list of family members is countless and beyond definition. She will be ever missed by all of her family, and always remembered by anyone whose life she touched. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Oct 2nd at the Tree pasture on the Yeager ranch off Routt county rd 52E.