Obituary: Karen M. Ecker

Karen M. Ecker

Provided Photo

Karen M. Ecker

August 2, 1940 – May 1, 2021

Karen May (Ramsey) Ecker, 80, of Lakewood, CO, passed away early Saturday morning May 1, 2021. Karen is survived by her daughters Teresa Gause (Gerald), Glenda Tarran (Lance), and son Eric Ecker (Melanie), 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren, brothers Kenneth Ramsey (Marilyn), Samuel Ramsey (Ann), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Eugene F. Ecker and her parents Samuel Ramsey and Elva (Morley) Ramsey.

Karen was born in San Bernardino, CA, August 2, 1940. She lived in Steamboat Springs with her family until she married in 1959. Gene and Karen raised their children in Steamboat. She was active in numerous organizations from Girl Scouts to Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Karen was also instrumental in starting & organizing the Buddy Werner League & Girls Pigtail Softball League for local youth in the “boat”. In 1982, Gene and Karen moved to Lakewood where Karen spent her years running & coaching Youth bowling leagues. She will be eternally loved and remembered for the opportunities she brought into the lives of countless children.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on June 15th, 2021, at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO, followed by reception. Burial service will be held at 2:30pm at Fort Logan, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd,, Denver, CO, Area C. Online Memorial Contributions may be made in Karen’s honor to: hospicefoundation.org. Donate by mail to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC, 20036. Access the online address and print form to send donation.