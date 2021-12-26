Obituary: Joseph W. Meglen

Joseph W. Meglen

Provided Photo

– December 3, 2021

Joseph W. Meglen, a long time Steamboat Springs resident passed away on December 3, 2021 after valiantly battling a rare auto-immune disease.

A Southern California boy, Joe was born in Pomona, California on June 19, 1949 and headed to the beach as quickly as possible and became an avid sailor. He co-founded Nordhavn, a luxury yacht building company in Dana Point, California and delivered yachts around the world for thirty years.

He and the love of his life, Barbara discovered and fell in love with Steamboat in 1997 and moved there full time time in 2004. They later learned that Joe had deep roots to the well known Whaley family. Joe developed a passion for skiing and hiking. One of his ski instructors said “Joe eagerly embraced our lessons and avidly worked at and enjoyed his time on the snow”.

Passion was one of Joe’s best qualities, be it about sports, friends, family or current events. Joe was very wise and he had all the time in the world to research multiple topics if it might help someone. He never uttered a word unless he had thoroughly investigated the subject matter. He loved his country, our civil liberties, believed strongly in the constitution and occasionally contributed his well researched views to the Daily Pilot.

Raising Golden Retrievers was also a passion of Joe and Barbara’s. Their early dogs, Chamois and KC became AKC and International Champions. They have subsequently raised three litters of the sweetest and most beautiful puppies.

The Meglens also enjoyed traveling the country in their motor coach visiting dear friends and family.

Joe, his sweet smile and twinkling eyes will be dearly missed. A celebration of his life and the contributions he made will be held this summer.