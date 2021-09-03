Obituary: Jonathan Flanagan “Flanny”

Jonathan Flanagan "Flanny"

September 5, 1969 – August 28, 2021

Jonathan M. Flanagan “Flanny” a beloved member of our community, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday August 28th at the UCHospital in Denver. surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Burlington Vermont on September 5, 1969. Jon attended public schools in Burlington VT and Kimball Union Academy In New Hampshire, where he graduated in 1988. He then went on to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

In Steamboat he worked many jobs, as a skilled carpenter, bartender and most recently remodeling homes in Steamboat. He designed and built his own beautiful home with the help of many dear friends in Steamboat in 2003.

He inherited a “travel bug” and traveled extensively throughout his life with friends and family, in the US, South and Central America Canada and his favorite country, Costa Rica, which he visited many times with his Pals and Family. He spoke Spanish and befriended many people in Costa Rica. Alaska was another very special place in Jon’s heart. He enjoyed spending time visiting, and fishing with his dear friends there.

Jon had a great sense of humor and was known by those that loved him as an avid outdoorsman, reader, writer, birder, chess player, soccer player, lacrosse player and “Samba” wearer. He was a connoisseur of all good things, wine, food, music, literature and geography. His interests were vast and eclectic. He befriended people wherever he went.

Jon is survived by his parents Ted and Joyce and his brother, Christopher Flanagan of Burlington Vermont, his sister Jennifer and her husband Marian Tanau and their two children Hannah and Max of Ann Arbor MI, and his cat Little Kitty and dog Cinnamon.

His family is very grateful for the loving support and generosity of Jon’s friends from his time here in Steamboat, and Vermont. It gives us peace to know how loved he was. We know too, how much he loved all of you.