New farmers market coming to Oak Creek

The Oak Creek Farmers Market debuts on June 19.

Oak Creek’s first-ever farmers market will make its debut June 19 at the park on the corner of Main and Sharp streets.

The market, which will feature approximately 20 different vendors, as well as live music, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays from June 19 through Sept. 4.

The initial sponsor of the market was the Oak Creek Labor Day Committee, according to Mary Alice Page-Allen, treasurer for the nonprofit and Hayden’s town planner.

“The Oak Creek Labor Day Committee wants to do more things in and around Oak Creek to generate a community vibe,” Page-Allen said.

In addition to the annual Labor Day Parade, which began in 1913, the committee sponsors scholarships for high school students and other community enrichment programs. Page-Allen said the farmers market aligned with the committee’s mission.

Nikki Knoebel, Oak Creek mayor and chair of the Labor Day Planning Committee, has worked with residents and vendors to make this market a reality.

Celine Fargis, an employee at Vivian Floral Creations + Gifts, will be running the flower shop’s booth at the upcoming market. She said she was thrilled that the farmers market was finally becoming a reality.

“I think it’s been a long time coming to this community,” she explained.

If you go What: Oak Creek Farmers Market When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sundays, June 19 – Sept. 4 Where: Main and Sharp streets

She will be selling grab-and-go bouquets and “an assortment of bouquets of greenery, like eucalyptus, some lavender and houseplants.”

Fargis added that her shop will be selling specialty gifts for Father’s Day, and offerings at each market will vary week by week for the summer.

Bee Grateful Farm will also be selling plants and produce at the debut Oak Creek farmers market. Rose Zimmerman, who works for the farm, said she is looking forward to participating in the market and thinks it will make a good addition to Oak Creek’s weekly happenings.

“There’s always something going on in Oak Creek,” Zimmerman said. “It’s really a cute, little lovely town.”

The Bee Grateful Farm booth will offer a variety of produce, including microgreens and mixed lettuce.

Zimmerman said she will also be selling the farm’s caramels, which are made from local honey, and contribute 10% of the profits from the caramels toward saving bees. The caramel flavors include espresso, lavender and chocolate.

Page-Allen said there will be music during the market, and on Sunday evenings Lupita’s Cantina also features musicians, just down the road.

“It’s a busy day,” Page-Allen said.

Select Super Market, which is located across from where the market will take place, will also participate in the festivities.

“(It) is going to be kind of an expanded area,” Page-Allen said. “They’ll have stuff out in their parking lot, and then the local businesses that are right there will all be adjusting their hours so that they’re open as well.”

Fargis said she is excited for the market and considers it an opportunity for “being out and about in the community and getting to interact with the community members.”

“This town is very proud of being what it is, and it’s a really awesome thing,” Fargis added. “Everyone’s really excited for it and excited to help Oak Creek have something like that.”

Page-Allen said she hopes the market will be “a good time and an opportunity to hang out with us on Main Street and shop.”

“Sunday is a big day in Oak Creek,” she added.

