New family medicine doctors on board at Steamboat Medical Group
Two family medicine physicians have joined Steamboat Medical Group.
In January, Dr. Casey Dluhos-Sebesto joined the practice in Steamboat Springs, which also has a satellite office on West Jackson Street in Hayden.
Dluhos-Sebesto has been practicing family medicine for 10 years and previously worked as part of the UCHealth Family Medicine Residency Program in Fort Collins. She completed her medical education at Des Moines University in Iowa and her medical residency at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Florida.
Dr. Debra Drengenberg joined Steamboat Medical Group in April 2022.
The practice – which also includes doctors Laura Mordi, David Niedermeier and Louise Thielen – serves patients for primary care needs as well as for more urgent needs with same-day appointments. Former Steamboat Medical Group Dr. Kristin Wilson left the practice in December, explained Adam Pople, practice administrator.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
