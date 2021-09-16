Muddy Slide Fire is 100% contained

The Muddy Slide Fire is now 100% contained, ending the months-long fire that was sparked by an afternoon lightning strike June 20.

The fires is estimated to have burned 4,093 acres, a number that has remained unchanged since the end of June. At the height of the blaze, there were more than 400 personnel working on the fire in the Morrison Creek Valley south of Stagecoach Reservoir.

Almost all of the fire burned on federal land, starting near the Muddy Slide Trail in the Medicine Bow Routt National Forest. It burned largely to the southeast from there, with the most growth coming in the first days of the fire.

The Muddy Slide Fire is now fully contained, after burning 4,093 acres.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy

In the early hours of June 24, the blaze burned through the Lynx Pass Ranch, claiming seven mobile homes and a cabin, though none of them were a full-time residence.

Since the end of June, the fire has seen minimal activity, but fire officials always believed it would be a “long-duration fire,” meaning it would take months before they were sure it could not spark itself back to where it could grow.

The Muddy Slide Fire is one of two large fires that have started in Routt County so far this year, as there are still a number of weeks before the snow flies, which is often considered the end of the fire season.

The Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County near Seedhouse Road — a popular recreation corridor — had grown to 7,500 acres. As of Sept. 8, the fire was 24% contained and had just 12 people working on it.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.