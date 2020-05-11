Application process for Alpenglow Village, Steamboat’s newest affordable housing development, starts Thursday

Jos Olvera, with CCI Plumbing, checks the sink in one of the new units at Alpenglow Village apartments in Steamboat Springs. The application process for the 72 apartments in Yampa Valley Housing Authority's latest affordable housing complex begins Thursday, May 14

John F. Russell

Nota: Lea en español en la parte inferior

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The application process for the 72 apartments in Alpenglow Village begins Thursday, May 14. A list of interested applicants will be built over four days, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday to noon on Sunday, May 17.

The affordable housing development is located on the south side of Pine Grove Road on the lot adjacent to Walgreens.

Ross Management group, Alpenglow Village’s property management company, will then take the list of applicants and give it to a third-party provider, which will randomize it into a lottery system. From there, Ross will begin contacting applicants to verify information, including employment and income.

Given the unusual and uncertain times in terms of employment and income, applicants are only expected to give the best information they have at this time, according to Alyssa Cartmill, asset manager for the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, which has developed the property in partnership with Overland Property Group.

Cartmill said the $1,200 stimulus checks and the additional $600 in COVID-19 specific unemployment will not be counted as part of an individual’s income, although regular unemployment will be factored in as income.

Because of COVID-19, an in-person, first-come first-serve application process, which was used when The Reserves at Steamboat opened in January 2017, isn’t viable at this time, Cartmill said. That system resulted in more than 100 people waiting in line outside Bud Werner Memorial Library with some arriving as early as 3 a.m. on the day the application process opened.

The Housing Authority reports there are still 200 families on the waitlist for The Reserves. Those families will not automatically be added to the application list for Alpenglow, and they will need to submit their information into the lottery along with all other applicants.

The application process, which will be conducted by phone or email, should only take a couple of minutes, said Jason Peasley, executive director of the Housing Authority. Applicants can provide their information in their native language. For non-English speakers, emailed information is preferred, Cartmill said, but anyone can also apply by phone.

“I think that the demand is strong for these units, and so we’ll have a lot of people” applying, Peasley said.

The information needed to get on the list includes the applicant’s full name, contact information and desired apartment size. The majority of the 72 units are two- and three-bedroom, with some one-bedroom units.

Electrician Luis Sanchez with Royal T Electric works on the new Alpenglow Village apartments in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Of those, 48 units will serve households earning 30% to 60% of Routt County’s area median income and 24 will serve those making 61% to 120% of area median income.

This project is unique in offering housing for both low- and moderate-income families — the upper end will be leased at around market rate.

On the high end, a four-person household making 120% of Routt County’s area median income could not make more than $104,640 in gross annual income to qualify. A single person making 120% area median income cannot make more than $73,320.

On the lower end, a family of four making 30% of the area median income cannot make more than $26,160 in gross annual income. A single person making 30% of area median income in Routt County cannot earn more than $18,330.

Rent will range from $508 to $2,150. Residents will pay for gas and electricity.

The complex will be composed of three apartment buildings — all of which are currently in different phases of construction. Amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, play area for kids, a basketball court, fitness center, picnic areas and natural space near Fish Creek, which flows along the complex’s western property line.

The apartments are also right near the Yampa River Core Trail and the location is truly central and accessible, Cartmill noted.

Move-in dates will be phased, Cartmill said, based on which building is completed first.

“It’s still a moving target,” Peasley added. “I think the earliest (someone would move in) would be late June. But I think it’s more realistic to say over the course of June through August, we will be moving people in. I think there’s going to be a big push in July.”

Calls from Ross Management to prospective tenants will begin next week, Cartmill said, starting with the first-place lottery winner and moving down the list.

Artist’s rendering of Alpenglow Village.

Courtesy Alpenglow Village

After an interview, applicants will then have 72 hours to fill out paperwork that will be specified to their situation and needs. They will also need to pay a $26 application fee and a nonrefundable (after the 72 hours) $400 deposit to hold their unit.

From there, Ross Management will verify the information submitted. Depending on how long it takes to verify, tenants can expect to hear back within a couple of weeks of submitting their documentation, Cartmill said.

Peasley noted there will be a bit of back and forth as lottery winners go through the actual qualification process, as the property managers get more information about the prospective tenants.

Pets are permitted for a $25 monthly fee per pet. There is a maximum of two pets allowed, with a combined maximum weight of 150 pounds.

Every person who applies between Thursday and Sunday will be entered into the lottery. If anyone in the first 72 slots does not meet eligibility or drops out, Ross will continue down the list.

Cartmill said the Housing Authority is very excited to be one step closer to welcoming new residents. She said she receives numerous calls from people who are eager to move in.

“People in the community are really pumped,” Cartmill said. “They’ve been calling every week the last two months, saying how excited they are to give their daughter a bedroom. Or that they’ve been saving all winter. Or that this is a fresh start for them. It gives me such a warm feeling inside to know we are doing something to help the community.”

The Housing Authority expects to break ground on its next project, Sunlight, later this year, Peasley said.

The income-based eligibility program for Sunlight has not yet been determined. The Housing Authority is currently in the process of getting the building permit and plans approved by the city, Peasley said.

Alpenglow Village was financed using a combination of $13.5 million in low-income housing tax credits from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority and funds from the Housing Authority’s one-mill property tax passed by voters in November 2017.

Bringing available units to the community about two and a half years after the tax passed is a relatively fast accomplishment for a project like this, Peasley noted.

Chris Zulian, with Royal T Electric, installs a new switch in one of the new apartments at Alpenglow Village in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

To date, Cartmill said residents in the Housing Authority’s residences have been able to pay rent despite the economic crisis. However. she knows May could be a different story. But for those who are struggling, Cartmill said, there are resources in the community that can help, and the Housing Authority can help connect tenants to those resources.

Based on the demand and waitlist for the Reserves, there will likely be many more applicants than available units. However, Cartmill noted Sunlight will begin construction this year and there is another project or two in the pipeline.

By the numbers 72 total units

48 units serving households earning 30% to 60% of Routt County’s area median income

24 serving those making 61% to 120% of area median income

$60,300 is 100% of Routt County’s area median income for a single-person household

$86,100 is 100% of Routt County’s area median income for a household of four

12 one-bedroom apartments, 760 square feet in area

36 two-bedroom units, 985 square feet

24 three-bedroom units, 1,194 square feet

“Yampa Valley Housing Authority is doing their absolute best to create the supply that is needed,” Cartmill added.

To apply by email, send an email to Alpenglow Village at alpenglowvillage@gmail.com with the following information: Full name, best contact number, email address and desired bedroom size. Or call 970-457-0410 and leave a voicemail with the same information.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — El proceso de solicitud para los 72 apartamentos en Alpenglow Village comienza el jueves 14 de mayo. Se creará una lista de solicitantes interesados ​​durante cuatro días, comenzando a las 9 am del jueves al mediodía del domingo 17 de mayo.

El desarrollo de viviendas asequibles se encuentra en el lado sur de Pine Grove Road en el lote adyacente a Walgreens.Haga clic para leer en español

El grupo Ross Management, la compañía de administración de propiedades de Alpenglow Village, tomará la lista de solicitantes y se la entregará a un proveedor externo, que la asignará al azar a un sistema de lotería. A partir de ahí, Ross comenzará a contactar a los solicitantes para verificar la información, incluidos el empleo y los ingresos.

Dados los tiempos inusuales e inciertos en términos de empleo e ingresos, solo se espera que los solicitantes brinden la mejor información que tienen en este momento, según Alyssa Cartmill, gerente de activos de la Autoridad de Vivienda del Valle de Yampa, que ha desarrollado la propiedad en asociación con Overland Property Group.

Cartmill dijo que los cheques de estímulo de $ 1,200 y los $ 600 adicionales en desempleo específico de COVID-19 no se contarán como parte del ingreso de una persona, aunque el desempleo regular se tendrá en cuenta como ingreso.

Debido a COVID-19, un proceso de solicitud en persona por orden de llegada, que se utilizó cuando The Reserves at Steamboat abrió en enero de 2017, no es viable en este momento, dijo Cartmill. Ese sistema dio como resultado que más de 100 personas esperaran en la fila fuera de la Biblioteca Bud Werner Memorial, y algunas llegaron tan temprano como a las 3 am del día en que se abrió el proceso de solicitud.

La Autoridad de Vivienda informa que todavía hay 200 familias en la lista de espera para The Reserves. Esas familias no se agregarán automáticamente a la lista de solicitudes de Alpenglow, y deberán enviar su información a la lotería junto con todos los demás solicitantes.

El proceso de solicitud, que se llevará a cabo por teléfono o correo electrónico, solo debería tomar un par de minutos, dijo Jason Peasley, director ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Vivienda. Los solicitantes pueden proporcionar su información en su idioma nativo. Para los que no hablan inglés, se prefiere la información enviada por correo electrónico, dijo Cartmill, pero cualquiera también puede solicitarla por teléfono.

“Creo que la demanda es fuerte para estas unidades, por lo que tendremos mucha gente” solicitando, dijo Peasley.

La información necesaria para ingresar a la lista incluye el nombre completo del solicitante, la información de contacto y el tamaño de apartamento deseado. La mayoría de las 72 unidades son de dos y tres habitaciones, con algunas unidades de una habitación.

El electricista Luis Sánchez con Royal T Electric trabaja en los nuevos apartamentos de Alpenglow Village en Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

John F. Russell

De ellos, 48 ​​unidades atenderán a hogares que ganen del 30% al 60% del ingreso promedio del área del Condado de Routt y 24 atenderán a aquellos que representan del 61% al 120% del ingreso promedio del área.

Este proyecto es único en ofrecer viviendas para familias de ingresos bajos y moderados: el extremo superior se arrendará a una tasa de mercado.

En el extremo superior, un hogar de cuatro personas que genera el 120% del ingreso medio del área del condado de Routt no puede ganar más de $ 104,640 en ingresos brutos anuales para calificar. Una persona soltera con un ingreso medio del área del 120% no puede ganar más de $ 73,320.

En el extremo inferior, una familia de cuatro integrantes que ganan el 30% del ingreso medio del área no puede ganar más de $ 26,160 en ingresos brutos anuales. Una persona soltera que obtenga el 30% del ingreso medio del área en el Condado de Routt no puede ganar más de $ 18,330.

El alquiler oscilará entre $ 508 y $ 2,150. Los residentes pagarán por el gas y la electricidad.

El complejo estará compuesto por tres edificios de apartamentos, todos los cuales se encuentran actualmente en diferentes fases de construcción. Las comodidades incluyen una casa club, jardín comunitario, área de juegos para niños, una cancha de básquetbol, ​​gimnasio, áreas de picnic y espacios naturales cerca de Fish Creek, que fluye a lo largo de la línea de propiedad occidental del complejo.

Los apartamentos también están cerca del sendero central del río Yampa y la ubicación es realmente céntrica y accesible, señaló Cartmill.

Las fechas de la mudanza serán por fases, dijo Cartmill, según el edificio que se complete primero.

“Sigue siendo un objetivo en movimiento”, agregó Peasley. “Creo que lo más temprano (alguien se mudaría) sería a fines de junio. Pero creo que es más realista decir que en el transcurso de junio a agosto, vamos a trasladar a la gente. Creo que habrá un gran impulso en julio “.

Las llamadas de Ross Management a los posibles inquilinos comenzarán la próxima semana, dijo Cartmill, comenzando con el ganador de la lotería en primer lugar y bajando de la lista.

Representación artística de Alpenglow Village.

Cortesía de Alpenglow Village

Después de una entrevista, los solicitantes tendrán 72 horas para completar la documentación que se especificará a su situación y necesidades. También deberán pagar una tarifa de solicitud de $ 26 y un depósito no reembolsable (después de las 72 horas) de $ 400 para mantener su unidad.

A partir de ahí, Ross Management verificará la información presentada. Según el tiempo que lleve verificar, los inquilinos pueden esperar recibir una respuesta dentro de un par de semanas después de presentar su documentación, dijo Cartmill.

Peasley señaló que habrá un poco de ida y vuelta a medida que los ganadores de la lotería pasen por el proceso de calificación real, a medida que los administradores de propiedades obtengan más información sobre los posibles inquilinos.

Se admiten mascotas por una tarifa mensual de $ 25 por mascota. Se permite un máximo de dos mascotas, con un peso máximo combinado de 150 libras.

Toda persona que presente su solicitud entre el jueves y el domingo participará en la lotería. Si alguien en los primeros 72 espacios no cumple con los requisitos o se retira, Ross continuará en la lista.

Cartmill dijo que la Autoridad de Vivienda está muy emocionada de estar un paso más cerca de dar la bienvenida a los nuevos residentes. Ella dijo que recibe numerosas llamadas de personas que están ansiosas por mudarse.

“La gente de la comunidad está realmente emocionada”, dijo Cartmill. “Han estado llamando todas las semanas los últimos dos meses, diciendo lo emocionados que están de darle una habitación a su hija. O que han estado ahorrando todo el invierno. O que este es un nuevo comienzo para ellos. Me da una sensación tan cálida por dentro saber que estamos haciendo algo para ayudar a la comunidad ”.

La Autoridad de Vivienda espera comenzar su próximo proyecto, Sunlight, a finales de este año, dijo Peasley.

El programa de elegibilidad basado en los ingresos para Sunlight aún no se ha determinado. La Autoridad de Vivienda está actualmente en proceso de obtener el permiso de construcción y los planes aprobados por la ciudad, dijo Peasley.

Alpenglow Village se financió utilizando una combinación de $ 13.5 millones en créditos fiscales para viviendas de bajos ingresos de la Autoridad de Financiación de la Vivienda de Colorado y fondos del impuesto a la propiedad de un molino de la Autoridad de Vivienda aprobado por los votantes en noviembre de 2017.

Traer unidades disponibles a la comunidad aproximadamente dos años y medio después de la aprobación del impuesto es un logro relativamente rápido para un proyecto como este, señaló Peasley.

Chris Zulian, con Royal T Electric, instala un nuevo interruptor en uno de los nuevos apartamentos en Alpenglow Village en Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

John F. Russell

Hasta la fecha, Cartmill dijo que los residentes en las residencias de la Autoridad de Vivienda han podido pagar el alquiler a pesar de la crisis económica. Sin embargo. ella sabe que May podría ser una historia diferente. Pero para aquellos que están luchando, dijo Cartmill, hay recursos en la comunidad que pueden ayudar, y la Autoridad de Vivienda puede ayudar a conectar a los inquilinos con esos recursos.

Según la demanda y la lista de espera para las Reservas, es probable que haya muchos más solicitantes que unidades disponibles. Sin embargo, Cartmill señaló que Sunlight comenzará a construirse este año y hay otro o dos proyectos en proceso. Por los números

By the numbers 72 unidades totales

48 unidades que atienden a hogares que ganan del 30% al 60% del ingreso medio del área del condado de Routt

24 sirviendo a aquellos que hacen del 61% al 120% del ingreso medio del área

$ 60,300 es el 100% del ingreso medio del área del condado de Routt para un hogar de una sola persona

$ 86,100 es el 100% del ingreso medio del área del condado de Routt para un hogar de cuatro

12 apartamentos de una habitación, 760 pies cuadrados en área

36 unidades de dos habitaciones, 985 pies cuadrados

24 unidades de tres habitaciones, 1,194 pies cuadrados

“La Autoridad de Vivienda del Valle de Yampa está haciendo todo lo posible para crear el suministro que se necesita”, agregó Cartmill.

Para aplicar por correo electrónico, envíe un correo electrónico a Alpenglow Village a alpenglowvillage@gmail.comcon la siguiente información: nombre completo, mejor número de contacto, dirección de correo electrónico y tamaño de habitación deseado. O llame al 970-457-0410 y deje un correo de voz con la misma información.

Para comunicarse con Kari Dequine Harden, llame al 970-871-4205, envíe un correo electrónico a kharden@SteamboatPilot.com o sígala en Twitter @kariharden.