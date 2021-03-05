CHSAA adjusts athletic quarantine requirements, allowing Hayden athletes to compete





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association sent out an email to schools Thursday announcing the athletic quarantine had been shortened from 14 days to 10 days, or seven days if a student tests negative for COVID-19.

“All student athletes who have been quarantined due to a COVID-19 exposure are permitted to participate in practice and competition if they have completed at least 10 days of quarantine (without testing) or if they have completed at least seven days of quarantine and have a negative test that was collected on day five or later, provided they do not have symptoms of COVID-19,” the email read.

The change immediately and positively affects athletes at Hayden High School. The entire girls basketball team and all but three wrestlers have been quarantined for the past week.

The wrestling team was supposed to travel to regionals this weekend, which qualifies athletes for state the following weekend. If the quarantined wrestlers test negative Friday morning, the Hayden wrestling season is still alive for many state contenders.

As for the girls basketball team, it is looking to get one more game on its schedule against a regional team. Upon getting quarantined, the team also got a game approved by CHSAA against Steamboat Springs High School at Hayden on Monday.

“I always think the season’s been worth it, but it’s been so challenging, and not only as adults but for those kids, man,” said Hayden girls basketball head coach Lori Raper.

Previously, any athlete considered a close contact to a positive case was required to quarantine for 14 days, as opposed to the 10-day academic quarantine. So even though they could return to school after 10 days, they still could not play sports for another four days, a difference that spurred irritation among parents.

The difference in quarantine lengths and questioning the definition of close contact caused Hayden parents to request a special meeting with the school board Wednesday night.

Board members heard complaints and reiterated they were indeed following all state and county guidelines in determining close contacts.

