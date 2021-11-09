4 Steamboat athletes named to national cross country, freestyle ski teams

U.S. Ski and Snowboard named 21 athletes to the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team for the 2021-22 season, including Steamboat Springs athlete Noel Keeffe.

Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins leads the A team alongside Rose Brennan and Hailey Swirbul out of Aspen. The men’s A team has a pair of youngsters in JC Schoonmaker and Gus Schumacher, who won two golds at the 2020 FIS Junior World Championship.

Noel Keeffe, who is from Steamboat and skied at the University of Utah, was named to the development team. He made his World Cup debut in January 2020.

The 31-person Freestyle Ski Team was also announced on Tuesday, including three athletes who skied for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

The aerials team features four men and eight women. The moguls team is composed of seven men and eight women. Jaelin Kauf, who trained in Steamboat through high school, is one of the veterans on the team and is training to return to her second Olympics alongside Vail’s Tess Johnson. Olivia Giaccio, who is from Connecticut but trained in Steamboat, was named to the national team for a sixth time.

Cross Country Team

A Team

Women

• Rosie Brennan, Anchorage, Alaska

• Jessie Diggins, Afton, Minnesota

• Hailey Swirbul, Aspen

Men

• Gus Schumacher, Anchorage

• JC Schoonmaker, Tahoe City, California

B Team

Women

• Julia Kern, Waltham, Massachusetts

• Katharine Ogden, Landgrove, Vermont

• Sydney Palmer-Leger, Park City, Utah

Men

• Kevin Bolger, Minocqua, Wisconsin

• Scott Patterson, Anchorage

• Logan Hanneman, Anchorage

Development Team

Women

• Hannah Holverson, Truckee, California

• Novie McCabe, Winthrop, Washington

• Kendall Kramer, Fairbanks, Alaska

• Sophia Laukli, Yarmouth, Maine

Men

• Johnny Hagenbuch, Ketchum, Idaho

• Luke Jager, Anchorage

• Noel Keeffe, Steamboat

• Zanden McMullin, Anchorage

• Ben Ogden, Landgrove, Vermont

• Hunter Wonders, Anchorage

Aerial Ski Team

Men

• Quinn Dehlinger, Cincinnati, Ohio

• Chris Lillis, Pittsford, New York

• Eric Loughran, Pelham, New Hampshire

• Justin Schoenefeld, Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Women

• Ashley Caldwell, Ashburn, Virginia

• Karenna Elliott, Cincinnati, Ohio

• Kaila Kuhn, Boyne City, Michigan

• Dani Loeb, Pintala, Alabama

• Megan Nick, Shelburne, Vermont

• Megan Smallhouse, Reno, Nevada

• Tasia Tanner, Park City

• Winter Vinecki, Gaylord, Michigan

Moguls Ski Team

Men

• Casey Andringa, Boulder

• Jesse Andringa, Boulder

• Joel Hedrick, Fort Collins

• Alex Lewis, Carlisle, Massachusetts

• Nick Page, Park City

• Landon Wendler, Steamboat

• Brad Wilson, Butte, Montana

Women

• Olivia Giaccio, Redding, Connecticut

• Tess Johnson, Vail

• Kasey Hogg, Park City

• Madison Hogg, Park City

• Jaelin Kauf, Alta, Wyoming

• Kai Owens, Vail

• Morgan Schild, Pittsford, New York

• Hannah Soar, Somers, Connecticut

Development Team

• Elizabeth Lemley, Vail

• Alli Macuga, Park City

• Dylan Marcellini, Walnut Creek, California

• Cole McDonald, Park City

