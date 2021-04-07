Uphill access continues after resort closes
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort will continue to allow uphill access after closing on Sunday, but hours and routes will be restricted.
Immediately after closing, crews will work to shut down the resort through April 16, so uphill access will only be permitted before 8:30 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.
Beginning April 17, users may access the resort at any time of day.
All skiers and riders must continue to follow the uphill policy, by signing the necessary waivers, purchasing an arm band and leaving dogs at home.
To make for a better experience, the resort will be grooming a path to the top of Thunderhead as conditions permit and asks users to follow that designated route to avoid construction equipment. The route is Preview, Short Cut, Vogue, Sitz, Jess’ Cut-Off, Heavenly Daze.
Steamboat Resort is starting projects early in the spring including snow removal and installing construction fencing. Snow will be removed from Why Not beginning the week of April 19 to provide access to heavy equipment.
Being aware of surroundings and heavy equipment is more important than ever for uphill users.
