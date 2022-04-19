Unemployment numbers still trending in right direction

Colorado unemployment fell to 3.7 % in March, down from 4% in February, according to a workforce statistics published by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

March’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in Colorado since February 2021, when it was 2.8%.

Colorado’s labor force participation rate improved to 68.9%, third highest in the nation behind only Nebraska and South Dakota. Since Feb. 2020, Colorado’s change in participation rate ranks 3rd in the country for that time frame. The labor force includes everyone participating in the workforce who is either employed or unemployed and actively seeking work.

The national labor force participation rate is 62.4%, an improving number but still less than what it was prior to the pandemic at 63.4%.

Colorado’s labor force grew by an estimated 12,300 people in March, which was the third straight month with gains of at least 10,000. Colorado’s labor force is at an all-time high at over 3.2 million people.