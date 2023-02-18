UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center named a top 20 rural hospital

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center was named a top 20 rural and community hospital for the fifth time in the last eight years.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical has been named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country for the fifth time in the last eight years and was the only such hospital in Colorado to receive that designation in 2023.

The distinction comes from the National Rural Health Association, which takes a list of the top 100 rural and community hospitals created by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and narrows it down to the best 20.

“I am incredibly proud of the staff and providers at YVMC,” YVMC President Soniya Fidler said in a news release on Friday, Feb. 17. “These awards are a testament to what they do every day to improve the lives of out patients.”

The Steamboat Springs hospital has received the same award in 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022, in addition to the latest distinction. The award is determined by considering a variety of factors ranging from inpatient and outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

Of the nearly 80 hospitals across the country that have appeared on the top 20 list since 2016, YVMC is one of six hospitals to receive the distinction five or more times.

“We do not apply or submit data to be considered for these recognitions,” Fidler continued. “They are due to the safe, high-quality care and positive patient experience to which every person on our team contributes — both those who directly deliver care and those who support it.”