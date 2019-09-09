Thriving at altitude: Rebecca Williams

Rebecca Williams

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 35

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

She is a mother of two young children, a fitness instructor and personal trainer. Rebecca has the opportunity to reach many people in her classes and uses this platform to improve our community on a regular basis. Each week she gives her classes a weekly challenge. Her classes have raised money for a local woman fighting cancer, and they have showered people with cards and made meals for neighbors and friends in need. She has encouraged her classes to gather trash on the side of the road, to “pay it forward” and to always work to create a greater and stronger community.

How does this person inspire you?

She is creating an environment that encourages and inspires people to get healthy and stay healthy. She volunteers her time to many to guide them through their wellness journey and donates training sessions to numerous local organizations. She embraces her opportunity to encourage and motivate others. She challenges us to be the best version of ourselves and to create the best community we can. She balances a busy work life with volunteer work, raising her two children and is always finding ways to push us all to our next level — physically, emotionally and mentally. She is much more than a fitness instructor, she is an asset to our community. She brings us together and unites us at all ages of life and in all walks of life.

Rebecca’s positive attitude, encouraging spirit, determination and motivation inspire me on a daily basis. She lights up a room with her smile and ability to uplift and encourage others. She has brought our classes together, which include a large range of ages and athletic abilities, in a way that no other can. She is never too busy to stop and guide you or give you hug.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

Our community needs more individuals like Rebecca Williams. We need more people who are willing to push us to love each other as a family, to strengthen our community, to do good for others. She encourages random acts of kindness, thank you letters, paying it forward, cleaning up our community, raising money and supporting individuals and families who live here. She welcomes tourists with open arms, but most importantly, she loves on each one of us. She gets to know us, she motivates us and she has created the strongest sense of community that I have ever been a part of.

At the young age of 35 when she has so many other thing she could focus on, she puts others first and is always focused on our community. She has served on Steamboat Springs School Board, she is a former high school teacher, donated her time for Rise Steamboat, and now, she is a community activist and fitness

