Strings Music Festival 2023 summer lineup includes Fran Lebowitz, Mat Kearney, more

Musicians, from left, Brian Spradlin, Joe Nichols and Brent Rowan perform at Strings Music Festival during the Brent Rowan and Friends show. The Strings Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 36th season.

Matt Stensland/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Strings Music Festival’s 36th season features more than 30 shows and performances including an evening with Fran Lebowitz, David Sedaris, Mat Kearney and more.

The season kicks off in late June, and the bulk continues through late August with one show in November.

Performers include nine Grammy-nominated artists and Hall of Fame inductees. Also on the schedule this summer is The Guild of Strings Music Festival’s Kitchen and Garden Tour in July.

Tickets go on sale to all Strings Music Pavilion shows at 10 a.m. May 11.

The shows on July 26, 28 and 29 will be offered as a package. Use the code TRIO at checkout for a discount.

Summer 2023 will also include Music on the Green performances at the Yampa River Botanic Park, Yoga in the Park, Café Classical at Dusky Grouse and Strings on Tap at the Barley Tap and Tavern.

For more details on all summer performances, visit StringsMusicFestival.com .

The 2023 lineup

Opening Night Classical: Chee-Yun Plays Beethoven — 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24. Tickets start at $85, $10 juniors.

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash — 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, (rescheduled from October). Tickets start at $76.

Symphonic Septet — 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28. Tickets start at $50, $10 juniors.

John Williams Film and Olympics Music — 7 p.m., Saturday, July 1. Tickets start at $90, $25 juniors.

Brent Rowan and Friends featuring Mandy Barnett — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Tickets start at $65.

Under the Streetlamp — 7 p.m., Friday, July 7. Tickets start at $73.

Viano String Quartet — 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8. Tickets start at $35, $10 juniors.

Boyd Meets Girl — 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12. Music for the Community: Pay What You Can.

Nickel Creek — 7 p.m., Thursday, July 13. Tickets start at $110.

The Guild of Strings Music Festival’s Kitchen and Garden Tour — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 15. Tickets start at $50, $100 VIP tickets.

Cliburn Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene – Solo Piano Recital — 7 p.m., Saturday, July 15. Tickets start at $45, $10 juniors.

David Sedaris — 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18. Tickets start at $85.

Dublin Guitar Quartet – 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19. Tickets start at $40, $10 juniors.

PROJECT Trio — 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22. Tickets start at $50, $10 juniors.

Romantic Lyricism — 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 26. Tickets start at $30, $10 juniors*.

The Soldier’s Journey: A Musical Narrative — 7 p.m., Friday, July 28. Tickets start at $60, $10 juniors*.

Dreams and Impressions: Music for Piano and Strings — 7 p.m., Saturday, July 29. Tickets start at $45, $10 juniors*.

Mat Kearney — 7 p.m., Sunday, July 30. Tickets start at $65.

From Haydn to Schumann: A Century of Music — 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2. Tickets start at $40, $10 juniors.

Heartless Bastards with Opening Support from Matthew Logan Vasquez — 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3. Tickets start at $35.

Michael Kaeshammer — 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4. Tickets start at $45.

Orchestra Finale: A Night of Mozart — 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets start at $75, $10 juniors.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz — 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8. Tickets start at $85.

Amos Lee — Wednesday, Aug. 9. Tickets start at $80.

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss — 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10. Tickets start at $50.

BoDeans — 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets start at $45.

Buffalo Rose — 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets start at $25, $15 juniors.

Buffalo Rose: Sensory Friendly — 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14. Music for the Community: Pay What You Can.

Daniel Rodriguez — 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17. Tickets start at $25.

Marcus Miller — 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets start at $75.

Julian Lage and Leo Kottke — 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets start at $55.

Lee Rocker of Stray Cats — 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27. Tickets start at $40.

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia — 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. Tickets start at $80.