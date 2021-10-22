Steamboat Springs woman appointed to serve as UN ambassador

Michele Taylor, a part-time Steamboat Springs resident, has been appointed to serve as a human rights ambassador to the United Nations. l Courtesy photo



Michele Taylor, a part-time Steamboat Springs resident, has been appointed to serve as a human rights ambassador to the United Nations.

According to a news release from the White House, Taylor has served in a number of roles advocating for protection of fundamental human and political rights. She is a member of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights board and served as its “Power to Inspire” chair and development chair.

Taylor, whose mother was a Holocaust survivor, has served as a member of the Committee on State Sponsored Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, a member of the Committee on Conscience and a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.

Additionally, she has served for almost two decades in various roles for the North Carolina Outward Bound School, where she was member of the board, an instructor and course director. Taylor earned her bachelor’s degree from Mills College and a master’s degree from Boston University.

Taylor splits her time between Atlanta, Georgia, and Steamboat. While Taylor could not speak to Steamboat Pilot & Today before receiving permission from the U.S. Department of State, her neighbor and close friend Paula Salky said Taylor considers Steamboat home.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Taylor will be focusing on protecting human rights around the world, according to the news release.

Taylor, 55, moved to Steamboat in 2008 with her husband, Kenneth, after their daughter Zoe Taylor was recruited by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club for her teleskiing skills. At age 16, Zoe won a world cup telemark race.

Taylor’s mother and grandparents fled from Austria during the Holocaust in 1939. Wanting to honor her heritage, Taylor was appointed to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council during President Barack Obama’s tenure.

In addition to working on the Holocaust Memorial Council, Taylor’s political volunteering has taken her around the country, as she has provided advising to several campaigns.

Though she has been appointed to a major federal position, Salky said Taylor is a humble person.

“She was always the same person that came here and skied and helped my daughter with her math, but she also took phone calls from the president and vice president’s offices,” Salky said. “What I love about Michele is that she’s truly a normal person.”

Throughout their friendship, Salky said Taylor has introduced her friends to politicians and has helped them feel included in the political world.

“When I got a call from the State Department, it was quite a honor to tell them about Michele and how amazing she is,” Salky said. “It’s amazing to see the process, and how truly if you want something like this, it can happen in your life.”

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.