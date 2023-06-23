Steamboat Springs to bring Fourth of July Parade back to Lincoln Avenue this year

Announced Friday, Steamboat Springs’ annual Fourth of July Parade will return to Lincoln Avenue this summer.

“While we don’t have a signed contract at this time, the traffic control vendor has committed to the mandatory requirements necessary to move the event back to Lincoln,” City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release. “Public Safety remains a top priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience as all parties worked through the process to ensure a safe event.”

The traffic plan will use a circular configuration that sees U.S. Highway 40 eastbound traffic diverted onto Yampa Street and westbound traffic funneled onto Oak Street. According to the release, the city is working with a traffic control company to set up the detours.

Additionally, people are encouraged to use Steamboat Springs High School’s parking lot as an option for public parking.

During the closure of Lincoln Avenue, temporary bus stops for westbound Steamboat Springs Transit routes will be on Oak at Fifth, Seventh and Ninth streets. Eastbound bus routes will use the same cross streets but with temporary stops on Yampa Street. Buses are expected to return to normal operations when Lincoln Avenue reopens.

Drivers looking to access neighborhoods north of downtown should utilize third, fourth and 12th streets. Residential side streets approaching Oak Street between fifth and 11th will not be permitted to turn left on Oak but will need to follow the circular detour.

The city is also asking lodging shuttles to use the parking lot at Third and Oak next to Wells Fargo for drop off and pick up during the closure.

The Fifth Street Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic during the parade. All traffic accessing Howelsen Hill, the Ice Arena or Brooklyn neighborhood should use River Road on July Fourth.