Letter: Keep the July 4 parade on main street

The July 4 parade has been a long-standing tradition on main street in Steamboat Springs for over 100 years. It is at risk of being diminished and reduced in importance. The city is planning on moving the parade to Yampa Street. I am opposed to this. The parade has been traditionally held in the heart of the town.

Watching the parade for over seven decades, I have many fond memories: from the pageantry, the Sousa marching tunes, the horses and riders all decked out in their finest, the flags flapping in the breeze, the kazoo band, the kids on bicycles with their streamers, the floats with all the stunts and antics, including throwing candy and snow balls. This is down-home Americana at its best. Out of respect for what it symbolizes, let’s keep the parade as it historically has been.

I am against using Yampa Street due to the narrow street with mostly two-lane traffic, the sidewalks being half the size of those on Lincoln Avenue and the encumbered and awkward pedestrian flow. It is a shame there is not enough room for all the people who want to attend.

Besides losing the significance of the parade there is also an economic loss. While Yampa Street has mainly restaurants with set seating numbers, the businesses along Lincoln Avenue suffer from the loss of pedestrian traffic when the parade is moved. Many nonprofit groups also experience a loss in participation and revenue. The Tread of Pioneers Museum, the Lions Club, the Methodist and Episcopal Churches are all impacted. Some of these nonprofits have experienced a 50% decline in revenue when the parade has been moved.

One of the reasons the city has given for wanting to make the move is Interstate 70 may close again. That can be dealt with at the time if needed as it has been in the past. Also, they claim they do not have enough people trained to direct traffic. Only a few more people are needed to have it on Lincoln Avenue as opposed to having it on Yampa Street. This seems to me to be an easily solved problem.

I urge you to let your views be known by writing a short, quick email to the City Council at citycouncil@steamboatsprings.net or verbally address them during the public comments section of the regular council meetings in person or on Zoom at US02web.zoom./j/985289877 . Also, please pass on this information to other interested parties or even your general email.

Ty Lockhart

Steamboat Springs