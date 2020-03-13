Steamboat schools will close for 2 weeks

Steamboat Springs High School

This story was updated at 7:09 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs School District will close all of its schools for the next two weeks, Superintendent Brad Meeks announced at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 14.

South Routt School District, Emerald Mountain School, Steamboat Mountain School, and Mountain Village Montessori Charter School are also closing for the next two weeks.

The Hayden School District, which operates on a four-day week, is on spring break next week. At this time, said Superintendent Christy Sinner, the plan is to “stay the course” and have students return on March 23.

However, she and the school board members “will continually re-evaluate over the next week because the situation is fluid and moving fast.”

At South Routt and Steamboat Mountain School, the closure is actually only for next week, as the following week is their spring break.

The decisions come in the wake of mass cancellations and closures across the community, state and country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 30 other public school districts across the state have announced closures during the same approximate dates. In Washington, the governor issued a closure order for public school districts across the entire state.

On Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued an order that mandated schools close only if they have confirmed cases of COVID-19. None of the schools or districts in Routt County have any cases reported among students, staff, or family members.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus in out-of-state visitors were confirmed in Routt County on Friday.

“After thoughtful discussion, the board of education and I determined that our district will close our schools in an effort to keep our entire community healthy,” Meeks said in the news release.

Because it’s an evolving situation, Meeks said district leaders will evaluate whether or not the timeline will need to be extended.

“We will be holding “drop-in days” where students and staff can come into the buildings to collect personal items if needed,” Meeks said. “We will do a follow-up communication on when those days will be.”

It is a difficult decision, Meeks said. “We are looking at it as a proactive measure to help reduce the spread of the virus. Schools are big gathering places not only for our young people, but for the whole community. We want to be proactive. We are not going to stop it, but maybe we can help slow things town. We will take a look in a couple weeks, and see if that helps at all — and keep the community as healthy as possible.”

Meeks said he and the board made the decision to close now as a preventative measure rather than wait for a COVID-19 case to close.

The district has already been preparing for online learning, and staff will be continuing those plans on Monday. They are also looking at providing “grab and go” lunches, and ensuring that kids with additional needs are being served.

In terms of faculty and staff, some will be working at the schools, some working from home, and some will be on an on-call status. “We are not planning on people losing any type of compensation.”

Watching other districts close across the state has played a role in his and the board’s decision, Meeks said. He’s also been in communication with state education officials and other superintendents.

“We are all trying to work together,” Meeks said. “Nobody has all the answers.”

South Routt School District Superintendent Rim Watson said next week, staff will be working remotely. “The guidance for teachers is to create lessons for students daily.”

After discussions with board members, Watson said “We are going to honor social distancing initiatives in order to be very responsive, and make sure we help flatten the curve as far as the rate of infection.”

The following week is spring break for Soroco, so as of now, schools are only closed for four days because South Routt operates on a four-day week.

At Emerald Mountain School, Head of School Samantha Coyne Donnel wrote the following in a letter to parents: “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 within the EMS community, we are aware that Routt County has announced its first two presumptive positive cases. We take our students’ and families’ health seriously, and it is important for us to consider the health and safety of the local and global community during this pandemic. As an Emerald parent, I know that this news will be disappointing for our children, and I can imagine how the disruption to their daily routines may be quite unsettling and difficult to understand.”

She include resources to assist with the disruption, and said the school was following suit with Steamboat schools, and planning to move to remote learning.

At Steamboat Mountain School, business manager Andy Weynand said they are “following the lead set by other districts closing to help protect the community.”

Head of School Michael Girodo said “Mountain Village Montessori is working in collaboration and solidarity with the Steamboat Springs School District to do our part in fighting the spread of this virus. We know this will be a challenge and hardship for our community, and will do everything we can to support our students and families.”

Here is what you need to know about Steamboat Springs School District closure: All school-related activities and events scheduled during the closure will be canceled. The Colorado High School Activities Association has suspended all spring sports, and activities until April 6 and Steamboat Springs Middle School sports will also be suspended aligned with CHSAA’s timeline.

The district is awaiting guidance from the Colorado Department of Education and the United States Department of Agriculture on providing breakfast and lunch during the closure. More information on this will be released at a later date.

Only Steamboat Springs School District personnel will be allowed in district buildings during the closure. Staff will be receiving a separate communication from the district regarding their responsibilities during this closure period.

All school buildings will continue to be cleaned and sanitized. Source: Steamboat Springs School District

More information about individual schools and their schedules can be found on their respective websites.

COVID-19: Follow our coverage Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.

Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.

If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department. Take precautions in everyday life: Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Be calm but be prepared.

​People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.

