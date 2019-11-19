Steamboat named to ‘best family ski resorts’ list

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort added another honor to its list of ski industry recognitions.

Family Skier recently named the resort to its list of Best Family Ski Resorts for 2019-20.

“We like Steamboat best of the Colorado resorts because it doesn’t have the traffic of places closer to Denver,” the publication said. “It feels a bit more removed and quiet, and that gives it a better family vibe in our opinion.”

Family Skier has been a provider of family skiing and snowboarding content since 2007. Its readership tends to be North American skiing families and parents, with its “Best” list beginning in 2007.

The list was compiled based on input from a panel of skiers, parents and ski bloggers, according to Family Skier. Key criteria included having a variety of terrain, great kids programming and lessons and options for non-skiing family activities.

What sets Steamboat Resort even further apart from the others, according to the public, is its great ski school, which has been operating for years and is known as one of the best in the West.

