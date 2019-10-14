Soda Creek principal will leave post next month

Amy Bohmer, left, will take over as interim principal of Soda Creek Elementary School when current principal Michelle Miller, right, leaves on Nov. 11.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Soda Creek Elementary School Principal Michele Miller will be stepping down from her post next month, and Assistant Principal Amy Bohmer will serve as the interim principal for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Miller has accepted the position as head of school at Stone Creek Charter School, which has campuses in Eagle and Gypsum.

It has been Miller’s plan to relocate for several years. After the last of her own children graduated from high school, Miller’s husband’s job moved to Eagle County, where they bought a house and planned to eventually settle. For the past three years, Miller has been commuting from Eagle to Steamboat.

“This is an opportunity for me to go home and live with my family full time,” Miller said in a news release. “It is also an opportunity to pass the leadership torch to Amy Bohmer, an exceptional leader who is passionate about our school and works every day to make Soda Creek a great place for students, families and staff.”

Miller has worked for the Steamboat Springs School District for nearly 20 years. She became principal of Soda Creek in 2011 after serving as co-principal for Strawberry Park Elementary School.

Bohmer will start in her role as interim principal of Soda Creek on Nov. 11.

Bohmer has also spent close to two decades with the district and has worked alongside Miller as assistant principal since 2013. Prior to that, she taught for 12 years at the Steamboat Springs Middle School.

Bohmer has three children currently enrolled in Steamboat schools.

“Amy’s knowledge of the skills that elementary students need to be successful in middle school has always been an advantage for our kids,” Miller said in the news release. “Her leadership will benefit our kids and kids around the district, as she serves on Dr. Meeks leadership team and works toward the district’s clear and compelling vision for programs, services and facilities that will serve the community well into the future.”

Miller said she saw the opportunity at Stone Creek as one in which she can continue to “learn and grow in a new environment and develop a new set of skills.”

The independent kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school has a parent-led school board and bills itself as “a unique and revolutionary choice for the parents of Eagle County.”

“Michele is an excellent principal and has made many contributions to our school district over her career,” said Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks in the release.

It’s the people she will miss the most, said Miller — the staff, kids, families and community partners.

“I will be forever grateful,” Miller said.

Bohmer calls her time working under Miller as “powerful” and said she is excited about continuing to move forward with their vision for the future of Soda Creek. One effort includes incorporating a level of vulnerability in how the staff assesses their own work in order to make big changes.

“She created a climate and culture that is loving and caring — and the kids are excited to be at school,” Bohmer said of Miller’s legacy.

She also cited Miller’s ability to build strong partnerships with parents and to make the school a very loving, comfortable place to be.

“When you walk through the doors, you can just feel it,” Bohmer added.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.