Routt County real estate sales total $60M for week of Aug. 6 to 12
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $60,288,409 across 48 sales for week of Aug. 6 to 12.
Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Bronze Tree LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Lara Malatesta
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $246,500 in 2012.
Address: 8 Sequoia Court
Seller: Carol E. and Kevin E. Gilman
Buyer: Cory Adanalian and Celeste Vachek
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 8, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $211,000 in 2016.
Address: 1920 Bridge Lane
Seller: Bruce J. Caplowe and Jacqueline M. Lewis
Buyer: Dianne D. and Shawn T. Bertini
Date: Aug. 6, 2012
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 935-square-foot condo and 1,127-square-foot condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 9 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $635,000 in 2008.
Address: 378 Little Moon Trail
Seller: Mary E. and John J. Wolfe Sr.
Buyer: Rebecca L. and Robert J. Suhadolnik
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: Morris Townhomes Lots 1 and 3.
Address: 37990 Routt County Road 33
Seller: Dianne and Shawn T. Bertini
Buyer: Carrie C. Bertini and James W. Moilanen
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $1,305,000
Property Description: 3,716-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 31.32 acres of land, SEC 21-6-85. Last sold for $375,000 in 2013.
Address: 23035 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Alexandra C. and James D. Graham
Buyer: Courtney Ann Kelchlin
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot A, Block 13 at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $223,000 in 2017.
Address: 2648 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Mark Wooler and Josephine Kay Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Weaver Property Holdings LLC
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,597-square-foot commercial condo, Unit B at Copper Ridge Lot 10 Condos. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.
Address: 3352 Covey Circle
Seller: 3352 LLC
Buyer: Jake K. and Jennifer Young
Date: Aug. 6, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1003, Building 10 at Quail Run Condos Phase III. Last sold for $300,600 in 2001.
Address: 45051 Routt County Road 76
Seller: John Howard and Kathleen Michael Self
Buyer: Amanda Nichole and Matthew Robert Gordon
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: SECS 7-7-88, 18-7-88, 12-7-89, 13-7-89.
Address: 1865 Ski Time Square
Seller: Carol and Solomon Ginsberg
Buyer: Paramount MP LLC
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1,160-square-foot commercial condo, Unit DS-3C, Building D at South Torian Plum Condo Amended.
Address: 1660 Barn View Way, 715 Angels View Way
Seller: AOJ Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Eric J. Bressler and Abigail A. Wickham
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 0.168 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $169,995 in 2013.
Address: 299 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Anthony Ryan Lee
Buyer: Wayne Ranieri
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $242,500
Property Description: Lots 1 and 2, Block 3 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.
Address: No address
Seller: Diedre Lynn and Richard Grant Saterdal, Holly Lynn Thompson
Buyer: 2RQ46 LLC
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 46.11 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 2-3-85.
Address: 2772 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Christopher Etmanczyk
Buyer: Monique Nolk and Michael Yates
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 0.161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 39 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.
Address: 304 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: B&A Holdings LLC
Buyer: Byron D. and Lisa B. Zirkle
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 2,338-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 2, Block 1 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $61,500 in 1989.
Address: 1646 Cornice Court
Seller: Erika McNeany and Scott Turkow
Buyer: Andrew and Jayna Beal
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $2,245,000
Property Description: 4,756-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 2, Lot 49 at Cornice Townhomes. Last sold for $1,590,000 in 2020.
Address: No address
Seller: GG’S Properties LLC
Buyer: Eric and Nicole Martinez, Jerrit Dustan and Micaela Siqueira
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $135,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 31 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase One.
Address: 1479 Flattop Circle
Seller: Timothy E. Remington Trust
Buyer: Anne L. and Charles V. Czerkawski
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $1,448,750
Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 18, Building 10 at Eagleridge Townhomes. Last sold for $800,000 in 2012.
Address: 490 Capital St., Hayden
Seller: Schilling Properties LLC
Buyer: Michelle and Rex Kreissig
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 12 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: No address
Seller: Williams Family Partnership LLLP, Williams Family Trust
Buyer: Sunscope LLC
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot A at Mountain Office Park Subdivision. Last sold for $80,000 in 2005.
Address: 1985 Montview Lane
Seller: Erik Arthur, Jody Lynn, Patricia Ann and Ronald Kendall Feeley
Buyer: John Law
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $838,900
Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Lot B at Hebert Townhomes Amended. Last sold for $275,000 in 2003.
Address: 2955 Village Drive
Seller: Elizabeth B. Kane Trust, Williams Family Partnership LLLP, Williams Family Trust
Buyer: Sunscope LLC
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $1,660,000
Property Description: 12,612-square-foot office improvements on 0.65 acres of land, Lot B at Mountain Office Park Subdivision.
Address: 2010 Black Bear Lane
Seller: Anna Boyer
Buyer: John P. and Margaret D. Hesselmann
Date: Aug. 10, 2021
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 3,578-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Boulder Ridge. Last sold for $1,775,000 in 2014.
Address: 305 Blackberry Lane
Seller: Brian and Janne Siegel
Buyer: Andrew L. Dale and Candace M. Kohl Dale
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 3,967-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.81 acres of land, Lot 8 at Fox Hollow Subdivision. Last sold for $670,000 in 2001.
Address: 23195 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Brian Patrick and Lori Ann Egan
Buyer: Eileen Marie and Robin Dornfest
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 4 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach, with 1/6 interest in Parcel 4-G.
Address: 1021 Crawford Ave.
Seller: Speer Family Trust
Buyer: David P. Rea and Jennifer A. Rowe
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $3,050,000
Property Description: 4,784-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 1, Block 2 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $630,000 in 2011.
Address: No address
Seller: Allegheny Gypsum Inc.
Buyer: Shane William Duffy and Brenda Worley
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Grandview Heights. Last sold for $90,000 in 2006.
Address: 28750 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Steamboat 700 LLC
Buyer: Yampa Valley Housing Authority
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $24,000,000
Property Description: Five Forty Subdivision Lots 1 – 15; SECS 35-7-85, 36-7-85, 1-6-85, 2-6-85.
Address: No address
Seller: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton
Buyer: Gregory D. and Katherine W. Carlin
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 131.1 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 2-5-85. Last sold for $1,042,500 in 2020.
Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: David J. Haslund
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Slaughter
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1,676-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 206, Building II at Norwegian Log Condo.
Address: 9 Jackpine Court
Seller: Cody and Nancy Carol Gerstell
Buyer: Rebecca Wagner
Date: Aug. 11, 2021
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 9 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $325,000 in 2007.
Address: 340 Little Moon Trail
Seller: Michael J. and Stephanie J. Loomis
Buyer: Glen M. and Glenis Levine
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $1,115,000
Property Description: 2,537-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.049 acres of land, Lot 6, Unit B at Sunset Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $599,000 in 2015.
Address: 60555 Floyd Creek Road
Seller: Anya and Wade Smith
Buyer: Floyd Creek LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $1,612,000
Property Description: 2,642-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.33 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, Ranch 4 Ranches at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $945,000 in 2003.
Address: 340 E. Washington Ave. No. A, B and C, Hayden
Seller: Carol A. Fuller
Buyer: James Paul and Lauren Theresa Vandenhurk
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $441,000
Property Description: 413-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 740-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lots 4 – 7, Block 1 at Walker 3rd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $95,000 in 2016.
Address: 32587 Colt Trail
Seller: Kerry Lyn Carter
Buyer: Maverick Hollow LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 1.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 14 and 15 at Overland Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Gary L. Brady
Buyer: Alan R. Emory
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $9,850
Property Description: 0.76 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 119 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Address: 27465 West Wind Place
Seller: McLaurin D. Gillette
Buyer: Brandon and Jessica Stone
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 2,077-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land, Lot 64, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $249,500 in 2013.
Address: No address
Seller: Casue Investment Corporation
Buyer: Timothy R. Koch and Michael E. Wallace
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $500,000
Property Description: SECS 23-4-85 and 24-4-85.
Address: 99 Spar Street
Seller: Christopher H., Colin D. and Mona Taylor
Buyer: Henry Skelton
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $1,190,000
Property Description: 1,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.07 acres of land, Lots 1 – 3, Block 5 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $804,640 in 2019.
Address: 1615 Chaps Way, 855 Angels View Way
Seller: Belynda and Jonathan Harte
Buyer: Gregory Scott and Kimberly Paige Keller
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 0.196 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Barn Village at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.
Address: 1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Kelly A. Creamer
Buyer: Celine Madeleine Judith Lebeau
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $229,500 in 2018.
Address: 32448 Ute Trail
Seller: James Ellis Bodenhamer and Susan Golden
Buyer: BB&H Investments LLC
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $17,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 104 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $11,000 in 2013.
Address: 42855 Rolling Ridge Road
Seller: Carol A. Janousek and David S. Sladek
Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $727,500
Property Description: 38.43 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, Lot 3 at Rolling Ridge. Last sold for $710,000 in 2007.
Address: 3572 River Place Court
Seller: Cody Lujan
Buyer: Kevin Dietrich
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,262-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.027 acres of land, Unit 2, Replat of Multi Family Lot 1 at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $480,000 in 2018.
Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Geoffrey S. and Roscoe J. Gorman
Buyer: Andrea and Kevin Greenbaum
Date: Aug. 12, 2021
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 25 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $379,000 in 2013.
Total: $60,082,500
Timeshares
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Louise Ruth and William Richard Mnich II
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $70,249
Property Description: Steamboat Villas Condo Unit 7402, Floating Vacation Period Platinum Plus.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Gail M. Hanford
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $86,660
Property Description: Steamboat Villas Condo Unit 7303, Floating Use Period Platinum Plus.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Rosa A. and Warren E. Hinton
Buyer: Mark Christopher Hamilton Revocable Trust
Date: Aug. 9, 2021
Price: $49,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 409-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Alternating Share A, Calendar 2, Unit 558 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total: $205,849
